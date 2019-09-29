In possibly his last MLB game, Ben Zobrist, pitcher, strikes out Yadi Molina

The Cubs aren't going to the playoffs this season, but they still found a way to have some fun in their final game of 2019.

With Sunday's game against the Cardinals out of reach (St. Louis led 9-0), Joe Maddon called on Ben Zobrist to pitch the eighth inning. Despite it being the first pitching appearance of the 38-year-old's career, Zobrist allowed no runs, even striking out Cardinals catcher Yadi Molina.

The new kid in the Cubs bullpen has a nasty offspeed pitch 👀 😆 pic.twitter.com/aXyYhrvafE — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 29, 2019

Molina had fun with the moment, as he was unable to hold back a chuckle after striking out. And, naturally, Cubs fans had positive reactions, too.

Ben Zobrist struck out Yadier Molina.



Yadi wasn't mad. He was actually laughing.



(via @FSMidwest)pic.twitter.com/2uY6F5wh35







— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) September 29, 2019

Zobrist striking out Yadi is my favorite memory of the 2019 season — i love lucy (@iluvlucy922) September 29, 2019

Great form. — Johnny Parkside (@JohnnyParkside) September 29, 2019

Ace — W E L I V E I N A S O C I E T Y☦ (@Lost___Sanity) September 29, 2019

FTW hands down. Molina looked real confused 😂😂 — courtney (@debrinkitty12) September 29, 2019

Zobrist is a free agent after this season, and the Cubs announced pregame Sunday that Maddon won't return as manager in 2020. So, we all had Zobrist pitching in what could be his final big league appearance and him being the last "pitcher" Maddon called on in relief, right?

