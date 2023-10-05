How a possible WNBA expansion affects Caitlin Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark runs up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Women’s college basketball star Caitlin Clark isn’t sure if this will be her last season playing for the University of Iowa, she told reporters on Wednesday during the team’s media day.

After this season, Clark has one more year of college eligibility left thanks to the COVID-19 waiver, but she’ll also be eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft, in which she almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” she said on Wednesday, according to The Athletic. “I’m going to know when I need to know if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

Her decision may become even more difficult soon, since the WNBA is expected to announce its first expansion team since 2008 on Thursday.

USA Today is reporting that the new team will be located in the San Francisco Bay area.

Will Caitlin Clark stay at Iowa for the 2024-25 season?

Clark and the Hawkeyes fell just short of winning the NCAA championship earlier this year. If the team wins it this season, the achievement could serve as the perfect bookend to Clark’s collegiate career. But if the Hawkeyes fall short again, she could return for one last attempt at that elusive title.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder told reporters on Wednesday that she would love to have Clark come back for a fifth season. She said any coach would want to coach Clark for another year.

“Obviously, I’d be thrilled if she comes back,” she said, according to Inside the Hawkeyes. “I want her to come back. Everybody wants her to come back. But it’s her choice.”

It’s unlikely that one of the factors pulling Clark to leave Iowa for the WNBA is the pay. Clark is raking in earnings from NIL deals with Nike, Buick and eight other companies, which are estimated to be worth $752,000, according to On3.

Even as the No. 1 overall pick, Clark would only make a fraction of that from a team. The base salary for picks No. 1-4 in the 2023 WNBA draft was $74,305 for their first year, according to Yahoo.

Who has the 2024 WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick?

Clark will likely be strategic when deciding which draft to enter and when to make the jump to the WNBA. The team with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft has yet to be decided. The WNBA uses a lottery system to determine the first four picks.

The Indiana Fever, Phoenix Suns, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks are in contention for the No. 1 pick. The Fever have the best odds, according to Tankathon. Based on those odds, Tankathon predicts those four teams will pick in the following order:

Indiana Fever. Phoenix Mercury. Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle Storm.

The lottery for the 2023 WNBA draft was held in November 2022. If the lottery for the 2024 WNBA draft is held in November again this year, that would give Clark plenty of time to mull over her decision before the draft rolls around in April.

Which team would be the best situation for Caitlin Clark in 2024?

The Fever had the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and selected South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston. The team had three rookies on the roster this season.

Among the four teams highlighted by Tankathon, the Indiana Fever is closest to Clark’s current Iowa Hawkeyes fanbase. Iowans love her so much that they made a statue of her out of butter.

Butter Caitlin Clark is the best thing at the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/whQVUrkt1N — Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) August 10, 2023

An argument in favor of the Phoenix Mercury is Diana Taurasi, who is one of the best WNBA players in the league’s history and who will be back for a 20th season, according to ESPN. If Phoenix gets the No. 1 pick, Clark could spend a season learning from Taurasi and then take over her mantle.

If the Seattle Storm luck out and pick first, Clark could fill the shoes WNBA legend Sue Bird left behind when she retired in 2022. The Storm also lost Breanna Stewart this past offseason when she signed with the New York Liberty, who will be playing in the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

And if the city of Los Angeles needs anymore star power, Clark could be the newest addition if the Sparks win the lottery.

LSU’s Angel Reese and University of Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers will also be eligible for the draft and will likely be top picks.

Will the expansion team have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft?

If the WNBA follows historical precedent, an expansion team will not have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

In 2008 when the last expansion team participated in their first college draft, the Atlanta Dream originally had the fourth overall pick before trading down for the eighth pick, according to the WNBA.

The expansion won’t affect Clark if she waits until the 2025 WNBA draft unless the new team — or any other team for that matter — sells all of their assets to trade up and draft her.