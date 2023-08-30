Possible SEC Week 1 overreactions: Billy Napier heat check to Jalen Milroe's play | Toppmeyer

Week 1 results are a recipe for overreaction. I’m guilty of it, too.

Two years ago, when Alabama football trounced Miami in the season opener, I opined that the Crimson Tide looked less like a work in progress and more like a team positioned to repeat as national champions. Alabama would go on to lose two games.

Last year, after LSU’s mistake-filled loss to Florida State, I wrote a blistering rebuke of coach Brian Kelly’s debut going up in smoke. While I stand by that assessment of LSU’s sloppy performance against the Seminoles, the Tigers improved throughout the season and won the SEC West.

I reference those recent openers to illustrate that Week 1 reactions can prove faulty or, at the very least, short-lived.

That won’t stop Week 1 takes from forming, though, and yes, a few overreactions might materialize along the way. After weeks of nothing but practice reports and veiled assessments from coaches, we’ll finally get to evaluate a live product when Week 1 games kick off Thursday.

Here’s a few projections of some overreactions that might form after these opening games.

1. The Billy Napier era at Florida is going up in flames!

Napier’s tenure is off to a rocky start. No two ways about that. And the outlook for this season isn’t particularly rosy. Making matters worse, the Gators will endure a stiff schedule that begins with Thursday’s opener at No. 14 Utah.

But, just like last year’s win over Utah didn’t mean the Gators were destined for greatness under Napier, a loss this year doesn’t necessarily doom his tenure. Florida is assembling a prized 2024 recruiting class, so Napier must effectively sell the future, if the on-field product is lacking this season.

Of course, if the Gators get trounced repeatedly, then that up-in-flames reaction will become warranted.

2. Jalen Milroe is the man!

Nick Saban won’t yet say Jalen Milroe is Alabama’s starting quarterback, but he’s also not dissuading anyone from thinking that. If Milroe starts, he could shred Middle Tennessee State’s defense. Milroe possesses too much athleticism for MTSU to handle. By minimizing mistakes while compiling big plays, Milroe would ease concerns about Alabama’s quarterback situation.

However, it could be fool’s gold. We won’t have a fairer depiction of whether Milroe is up to the job until he’s tested by Texas in Week 2.

3. Tennessee is headed back to the New Year’s Six!

Josh Heupel’s teams are adept at blowing out meek opponents. Virginia is a meek opponent. The betting spread is 28½ points. That’s a bigger spread than Kentucky is favored by against Ball State, a mid-tier MAC team.

UT reaching a second straight New Year’s Six bowl will require consistency from Joe Milton, plus defensive adequacy. A rout of lowly Virginia won’t be enough to prove either of those traits.

4. LSU is playoff bound! (Alternatively, LSU is doomed!)

LSU vs. Florida State is the only game in Sunday prime time. All eyes will be on this top-10 matchup of teams that enter the season with enough talent to contend for the College Football Playoff. Someone’s got to lose.

A win against FSU would be a long-lasting gold star on LSU’s résumé. However, two tall hurdles would loom in LSU’s playoff path: a road game against Alabama and a possible SEC Championship meetup with Georgia. Not to mention other stumbling blocks in the SEC West’s minefield.

Losing to FSU would come with real consequences. That’s no overreaction. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP. LSU would face a tough schedule ahead and no margin for error. But, LSU could lose and still be very talented and poised for a big season. Just, maybe not a playoff season.

UT Martin must brace for impact. Georgia’s offense is full of firepower and ready to go off Saturday in Athens. New starting quarterback Carson Beck will be at the center of it. He’s poised to pick apart an opponent that allowed 65 points and 495 passing yards to Tennessee in 2022.

Does that mean Georgia won’t, at some point, miss Stetson Bennett’s mobility, moxie and ability to deliver in the clutch? No. Beck checks a lot of desirable boxes, but let’s reserve judgment on Georgia’s three-peat bona fides until we see how he handles himself once the schedule stiffens. We’ll have to wait a while on that. The Bulldogs may not be tested until November, when their toughest opponents await.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

