Possible Patriots trade target reportedly still has not signed franchise tender

Tee Higgins’ name was synonymous with the New England Patriots as a rumored trade target throughout free agency—and then the Cincinnati Bengals slapped him with the franchise tag.

The tag seemingly brought an end to all of the speculation surrounding the burgeoning star receiver. Higgins was expected to play on the franchise tag and help the Bengals compete for a Super Bowl, while postponing his chance to strike it rich as a free agent in 2025.

However, on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Higgins has yet to sign his franchise tender, and he is not expected to do so by next week. Not signing the tender would make him ineligible to return for organized team activities.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins still has not signed his franchise tender and is not expected to by next week, per source. This would make him ineligible to report back to the Bengals in time for their organized team activities next week. Higgins cannot rejoin the team until he signs. pic.twitter.com/RltfFRe5dh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2024

Higgins still has time to sign his tender and move forward with the Bengals this season, but there’s also a chance of things playing out messy with a player who appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with his contract situation.

It’s a situation that especially bears close monitoring by the receiver-needy Patriots.

