Possible NFC landing spots if Tom Brady leaves Patriots

Before ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that it wasn't football-related, Tom Brady sent Twitter into a tizzy last night with a pretty cryptic tweet.

With his football future up in the air, you can understand why people freaked out.

Everyone is trying to figure out if Brady will be back in New England in 2020 and if not, where he'll be. As my colleague at NBC Sports Boston, Tom E. Curran, pointed out, there's probably not a perfect landing spot for Brady out there.

And when I look at the list, a lot of the teams that would make sense for Brady are in the AFC. Teams like the Chargers, Titans, Raiders and Colts might all work.

But there are some teams in the NFC that make sense too. For the entirety of Brady's 20-year career, the Eagles haven't had to worry about him until the Super Bowl. That would obviously change if he ends up in the NFC.

Here are a four teams that might make sense:

Saints: Drew Brees still hasn't announced that he'll be back for the 2020 season so there's a chance he retires. My guess is that Brees is back for next season but if he isn't, this would be quite a landing spot for a different future Hall of Famer. The Saints are coming off a 13-3 season and were the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL. And the fact that Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 shows you that all their success isn't predicated on Brees.

Panthers: After a 5-3 start, the Panthers lost eight straight games to finish the season. But they have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and and an exciting young OC in Joe Brady. It seems like Carolina is getting ready to move on from Cam Newton and it's not crazy to think they could turn things around in a hurry, especially with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in place.

Bears: Chicago invested a ton to take Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft but he hasn't lived up to that. In fact, he might be one of the Bears' biggest problems. A year after they went 12-4 in 2018, they went 8-8 in 2019. If Chicago thinks they still have the team to make a deep playoff run and the big obstacle in the way is their quarterback, Brady could give them a chance to capitalize on a possible open window.

Cowboys: Dallas is going to have to pay Dak Prescott this offseason and I think that will eventually get done. But what if it doesn't? What if Dak wants to be paid like a top-tier quarterback and the Cowboys dig their heels in? Well, then they're left with a talented team, with a veteran head coach and no quarterback. So maybe Jerry Jones, never scared of making a splash, goes out and signs the best quarterback in NFL history to try to win a Super Bowl right now.

