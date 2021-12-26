What possible names could Brent Venables fill the defensive line coaching position with at Oklahoma?

We took time to compose a list of names Sooners head coach Brent Venables could reach out to regarding Oklahoma’s current vacancy for a cornerbacks’ coach.

Now, it’s time we address the other opening on Oklahoma’s staff: defensive line or defensive tackles coach. Miguel Chavis will be handle defensive ends.

The role previously belonged to Calvin Thibodeaux, a former player who returned to his alma mater to coach for the Sooners. Thibodeaux was responsible for being the lead recruiter on Ronnie Perkins, Perrion Winfrey, Reggie Grimes, Isaiah Thomas and Josh Ellison among others.

After not being retained by Venables, for whom he played while at Oklahoma, he has taken the same position at SMU.

Thibodeaux was a valuable asset for the Sooners. He recruited well and for his efforts, was named one of the Rivals’ top-25 recruiters of 2018 and ’19. His players loved him. He had landed the commitment of a top-10 ranked player, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who decommitted and signed with Texas A&M.

Who replaces Thibodeaux for Oklahoma? Let’s take a look.

Todd Bates, Clemson

If suggesting a No. 1 choice, Todd Bates would be it. He is another Clemson position coach who has a long working relationship with Brent Venables and knows exactly the type of defensive linemen he’d like to have in his system. It would be a pipe dream to land Bates.

If Venables has shown us one thing, he is steadfast in doing things the right way and not decimating a program by poaching recruits and coaches alike. For him, it’s out of respect for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson community. Plus, Bates was recently named assistant head coach by Swinney, signaling a bump in pay and a change in title to try to keep him around.

However, if he was to get Bates, he’d bring in a guy who landed Bryan Bresee (former No. 1 recruit), Payton Page, Tre Williams and Damonte Capehart. There’s a lot to like about what Bates would bring to Oklahoma.

Mike Elston, Notre Dame

While many may not know much about Mike Elston, he has been a solid coach for Notre Dame over the last few years. He’s had quite a bit of success recruiting and developing players while in South Bend and has a wealth of experience and has coached for a decent amount of time.

Story continues

He has also helped recruit other positions outside of defense. With a younger tint to the defensive staff with Miguel Chavis and Brandon Hall, could the Sooners look to bring a little more experience to the defensive meeting rooms by hiring Elston?

He also gives the Sooners a presence in the Midwest to lean on for recruiting.

Tray Scott, Georgia

Tray Scott is part of a Georgia staff that has absolute heavyweights on the recruiting trail and in position rooms. Scott has been at UGA for several years. The way that defense has looked for multiple years, it’s safe to say he and the rest of those UGA staffers are doing their job pretty well.

Scott is a native of Arkansas and has recruited the Southeast, “SEC country,” well. He’s landed Jalen Carter, Travon Walker and Mykel Williams of late.

Oh, and Jordan Davis is looking at a potential Day 1 selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Davis was a three-star, and Scott helped turn him into a lock for a top-100 draft selection. So, he has the recruiting and the developmental aspect of things.

What more can you ask for? The kicker is it may cost you a very significant penny to get him to leave UGA, where he makes $600,000. Conceivably, Oklahoma would have to offer at least 700K or more to strongly get him to consider. It seems unlikely, but they should at least try and poke around and see if he would bite.

John Scott Jr, Penn State

With this choice, we went to the Big Ten and one of the programs that annually boasts some of the more talented rosters in the NCAA.

James Franklin and his Penn State staff know how to assemble a roster and one of those guys is John Scott Jr., who joined the Nittany Lions in 2020. While he may not have the sexy names on his resume, recruiting-wise, he’s done a solid job finding talent for Penn State. He also has spent time at South Carolina and Arkansas as their defensive line coach for a few years.

A native of Greer, S.C., and a graduate from Western Carolina University, Scott is comfortable in the Southeast recruiting.

He also has NFL experience coaching for the New York Jets in the same role from 2015-2017. A wealth of knowledge for Scott Jr. that he could bring to Norman, Okla.

Dustin Royston, Middle Tennessee State

As you’re reading this, you’re wondering, “Who the heck is that?” And that’s understandable.

A few years ago, 247 Sports did a 30 under 30 list for some of college football’s rising stars in the coaching ranks. One stuck out: Dustin Royston.

Royston has an interesting profile. He’s a former UGA player under Mark Richt who spent time as an assistant off the field for Alabama before taking a defensive line coaching position at Middle Tennessee State.

Before becoming a graduate assistant at MTSU, Royston was a GA in an off-field role at Alabama. At the time, Dan Lanning, Glenn Schumann, Brian Niedermeyer and Doug Belk were there. He also had access to the knowledge of assistants Jeremy Pruitt, Mario Cristobal and Tosh Lupoi.

Those are some pretty major names.

While at MTSU, he has coached up a few guys that have earned All-C-USA honors.He is now the programs’ recruiting coordinator for Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. All places Brent Venables loves to recruit his linemen (just look at his defensive line offers since he became head coach).

It’s not sexy and it may not move the needle for most, but it may be worth a shot. It would continue the youth movement while also bringing in someone with a wealth of understanding at the position and just in general about the game of football.

1

1