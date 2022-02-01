Possible Michigan replacements if Jim Harbaugh makes NFL jump | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the rumors that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is planning to leave Michigan for an NFL head coaching job, and debate possible candidates to replace him as head of the Wolverines.

DAN WETZEL: Harbaugh did interview with the Vikings. The Vikings did ask permission. We then find out that if Harbaugh is going to leave, it's possible that Stephen Ross, the huge Michigan benefactor who also owns the Dolphins, might jump in and just swipe him away from the Vikings. I think the key element here is what we've been saying all along. Jim Harbaugh wants to coach in the NFL.

And considering he went to three championship games, one Super Bowl in four years as an NFL coach, I think he's going to get his chance at some point. So is it this year, or is it next, or when is it? To me, Michigan, this isn't just a contract play. I mean, Harbaugh is not saying a damn word.

PAT FORDE: That's the amazing thing to me is-- I mean, what we're all constantly accustomed to in this sport is, I'm very happy where I am. I'm staying here, blah, blah, blah, up until the last second, and then you're out. He's just gone radio silent, which from a recruiting standpoint, from a transfer standpoint, seems to me like a pretty clear indication that he does want to leave because usually those guys are offering whatever assurances they feel like they need to to keep a roster together and keep the fans from panicking.

But Harbaugh has offered nothing in weeks. And so the assumption, until proven otherwise, is that, yeah, he wants to go back to the NFL and that returning to Michigan is not his first option at this point.

Nobody at Michigan seems overly panicked about this either. And that goes back to when I was at the Orange Bowl down there. And they seem to feel like if Harbaugh left, they'd be OK. And certainly, they would have great options in terms of a coach, whether it's on the staff or whether you're going after Matt Campbell or Luke Fickell. But regardless, it just feels like everybody is poised for Harbaugh and Michigan to move on in separate paths whenever it happens.

DAN WETZEL: I mean, it's pretty remarkable how drama-free the drama is.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: I mean, there's more panic when some coaches are like-- there was more action with Bruce Pearl in Louisville when nothing happened. There was no president or AD to hire. Nothing happened, except like one TV report said, eh. And everyone kind of looked at it. And that was it. And it was like ahh, everyone's screaming.

Michigan's like, eh, well all right. We want him to stay, but--

Look, there is a feeling at Michigan, I can tell you, that they think they will be able to have an excellent chance at hiring either Luke Fickell, Matt Rhule, or promote Josh Gattis from offensive coordinator. And there's a chance Mike Hart, who is not a coordinator but certainly is a big personality and alum, with a shot. What would be your pecking order of those three, or can you see the argument--

I mean, obviously Gattis has got to go last based on what he's done, but he brings continuity and a lot. This is kind of the hot thing is promote the assistant, right?

PAT FORDE: Right. If it were me, if I were Ward Manuel, I mean, I would go get Luke Fickell if you can get him, absolutely. I would start there. I mean, Luke Fickell is a freaking rock star. He has done phenomenal work at Cincinnati. And I have no reason to believe he wouldn't do phenomenal work wherever the heck he would go in college football. So he would be my first pick.

Matt Rhule, boy, do people think highly of him. And I understand why. I mean, he turned around Baylor when it was an absolute trash fire and then went to the NFL. But people in college love him. Rhule obviously would be in the trash can as well.

I do also think that Ward Manuel kind of might want to put his own stamp on things with Josh Gattis. So that wouldn't necessarily shock me. But if it's me, I'm starting with Luke Fickell and moving on only when he says hard no.

DAN WETZEL: I got a hard time not going to Fickell first too. Matt Rhule is super-impressive and did a great job at Baylor and Temple. It's always been a thought, well, maybe he's the Penn State coach someday. He's got all the Pennsylvania-Jersey ties, stuff like that.

Fickell, I mean, really popular in Ohio, which-- one of the paths for Michigan to do well is to recruit Ohio really well. I just look at this record. He was the interim at Ohio State. But then at Cincinnati, 4 and 8 and then 11 and 2, 11 and 3, 9 and 1, 13 and 1.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, incredible.

DAN WETZEL: It's that length that really sticks out, to do it for four straight years and then have the name recognition of Luke Fickell in the places-- I just-- if you can get Luke Fickell and he will take that job, I just don't know how your candidate-- I don't know. Maybe it upsets some things not taking Josh Gattis. But it's really hard to say no to that track record to me.

PAT FORDE: I agree completely.