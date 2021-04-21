Possible Lions draft target Devonta Smith measures even smaller than expected

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith is not a big guy. Everyone knew that. But the Heisman Trophy winner and potential top-10 draft target for the Detroit Lions measured in even smaller than expected during the recent medical combine.

Per Albert Breer, Smith’s official measurements were a scary-low 166 pounds on his just-over-6-foot frame. That’s lower than his official Alabama listing of 175 and the generally projected weight of 170-172 offered by most NFL draft analysts and scouting services.

At 166 pounds, expect Smith to face even harsher scrutiny about his long-term durability and ability to have the impact in the NFL he did in his amazing senior season for the Crimson Tide.

While it’s impossible to know what Lions GM Brad Holmes and his scouting staff feel, it’s difficult to envision a new regime spending its first-ever draft pick on such an unconventional risk.

