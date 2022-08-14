Possible first cuts for Cardinals this week

The Arizona Cardinals have played their first preseason game and now must make some roster decisions. By Tuesday afternoon, they must trim five players from the roster.

Who are the possibilities for the first round of cuts?

QB Jarrett Guarantano

This is when the fourth quarterback usually gets cut. It will depend on, though, whether Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are both able to practice again.

P Nolan Cooney

As the second punter on the roster, this is also when that extra leg often gets cut. He has saved Andy Lee’s leg this offseason but we will see if he gets another week.

OL Greg Long

Long only got two snaps in the preseason opener and is the team’s fourth center behind Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow and Lecitus Smith.

RB T.J. Pledger or RB Ronnie Rivers

Pledger and Rivers are the sixth and seventh running backs on the roster in a very competitive room. One of these guys will likely end up released.

WR Jontre Kirklin or WR JaVonta Payton

With 12 receivers on the roster currently, one is likely to go. It could depend on the health status of Andre Baccellia, who got hurt in the game against the Bengals, and Antoine Wesley.

TE Chris Pierce

Pierce is in a deep tight end room. If Trey McBride returns to action this week, one has to go. Pierce is the back end of the room, although the team might let a more veteran player go like Deon Yelder if it means he can land with another team earlier.

