In possible final game, Larry Fitzgerald posts one-handed TD and historical milestone

If that ends up being the final game of Larry Fitzgerald’s career, he’ll certainly have gone out with some good memories.

The Arizona Cardinals legend entered both the history books and the end zone in the team’s final game of the season. First, he became the third player to ever enter the NFL’s 1,300-reception club, joining Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez.

Then, Fitzgerald went ahead and did this:





The all-time receptions leaderboard now reads:

Jerry Rice 1,549

Tony Gonzalez 1,325

Larry Fitzgerald 1,303

Jason Witten 1,152

Marvin Harrison 1,102

Fitzgerald didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet on Sunday against the Seahawks, finishing with just 36 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions and nine targets, but that fact will be only one small part if the game turns out to be Fitzgerald’s last.

Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t decided on his NFL future, but his last game of 2018 capped an already historic career. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

With Cardinals’ season ending on a 27-24 loss to the Seahawks, the team’s attention now turns to whether or not Fitzgerald will be finally hanging up his cleats this offseason. Speculation around that question has been building throughout the season. As recently as two weeks ago, Fitzgerald was non-committal.

Whatever Fitzgerald decides, it’s not going to change the fact that he’s heading for the Hall of Fame after he retires. He could stick around one more season and try to pass Gonzalez for second all-time while helping the Cardinals rebuild, but that would only be a cherry on top for a great career.

