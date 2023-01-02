Possible draft pick order scenarios for Colts entering finale
Just one game stands between the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and the merciful end of the 2022 season, and all eyes are on where they will be sitting in the 2023 NFL draft order.
Entering the regular-season finale, a home game against the Houston Texans, there are only a few scenarios that would change the slot in which the Colts will be choosing from to begin their 2023 draft class at the end of April.
Currently holding the No. 5 overall pick, the Colts can get no worse than the No. 6 pick and can go no higher than the No. 3 pick.
Here are all of the draft order scenarios for the Colts entering the final week of the regular season:
No. 3 overall pick
Current Pick Holder
Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (4-12)
Path to No. 3 Pick
Colts lose to Houston Texans
AND
Denver Broncos defeat Los Angeles Chargers
AND
Arizona Cardinals defeat San Francisco 49ers
No. 4 overall pick
Current Pick Holder
Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Path to No. 4 Pick
Colts lose to Texans
AND
Cardinals defeat 49ers OR Broncos defeat Chargers
No. 5 overall pick
Current Pick Holder
Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
Path to No. 5 Pick:
Colts lose to Texans
AND
Cardinals lose to 49ers
AND
Broncos lose to Chargers
OR
Colts defeat Texans
AND
Los Angeles Rams (5-11) defeat Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
No. 6 overall pick
Current Pick Holder
Los Angeles Rams (5-11)
Path to No. 6 Pick
Colts defeat Texans
AND
Rams lose to Seahawks