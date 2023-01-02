Possible draft pick order scenarios for Colts entering finale

Just one game stands between the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and the merciful end of the 2022 season, and all eyes are on where they will be sitting in the 2023 NFL draft order.

Entering the regular-season finale, a home game against the Houston Texans, there are only a few scenarios that would change the slot in which the Colts will be choosing from to begin their 2023 draft class at the end of April.

Currently holding the No. 5 overall pick, the Colts can get no worse than the No. 6 pick and can go no higher than the No. 3 pick.

Here are all of the draft order scenarios for the Colts entering the final week of the regular season:

No. 3 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (4-12)

Path to No. 3 Pick

Colts lose to Houston Texans

AND

Denver Broncos defeat Los Angeles Chargers

AND

Arizona Cardinals defeat San Francisco 49ers

No. 4 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Path to No. 4 Pick

Colts lose to Texans

AND

Cardinals defeat 49ers OR Broncos defeat Chargers

No. 5 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

Path to No. 5 Pick:

Colts lose to Texans

AND

Cardinals lose to 49ers

AND

Broncos lose to Chargers

OR

Colts defeat Texans

AND

Los Angeles Rams (5-11) defeat Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

No. 6 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Path to No. 6 Pick

Colts defeat Texans

AND

Rams lose to Seahawks

