Possible cuts for Cardinals after 2 preseason games

The Arizona Cardinals have played two preseason games and now have a few decisions to make with their roster. They must trim their roster down by five players to get down to 80 players.

They technically only have to get their roster down to 81 players because of their roster exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who joined the team last year through the NFL’s International Pathways Program.

But they still must cut five players by Tuesday afternoon.

For these coming roster moves, health at different positions matters. They still must field a team this weekend for their preseason finale and will not play their starters. Which players are potential cuts?

QB Jarrett Guarantano

Michael Chow-Arizona Republi

Neither Kyler Murray nor Colt McCoy has played in the preseason. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game Sunday that they would likely have two quarterbacks play in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

If they want to give McCoy some work before the season, then those two players would be McCoy and Trace McSorley, who has started both preseason games so far. That would mean letting Guarantano go. If they want to hold McCoy out of the final game, then Guarantano’s fate will not be determined for another week.

WR Marcell Ateman

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Ateman is at the back of the receiver room so far and could get cut. They still have Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Victor Bolden, JaVonta Payton and Jontre Kirklin who could play even if Antoine Wesley and Andre Baccellia still are out with injuries. Five receivers is enough for the preseason finale.

TE Josh Hokit

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hokit was just signed last week and played only one snap on Sunday. They already have Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovits and Chris Pierce who could play in the finale, assuming they are healthy. And if Stephen Anderson can come back after missing Sunday’s game, they won’t need a fifth tight end to play.

OL Greg Long

Long was part of the first set of cuts but was re-signed when there were injuries on the offensive line. If it looks like the Cardinals will get some linemen back, Long likely will be back to looking for a new team.

P Nolan Cooney

If they are ready for Andy Lee to punt for a full game, Cooney might get cut this week.

LB Ben Niemann or LB Joe Walker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both are veterans and both seem to be battling for the same roster spot. Because Chandler Wooten is a rookie, the Cardinals could let one of the veterans go to give them a chance to sign somewhere before the final preseason game.

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, DL Christian Ringo, DL Antwaun Woods

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Any of these three defensive linemen could end up released like Kingsley Keke last week. If they aren’t going to make the team anyway, cutting them now gives them a chance to sign elsewhere.

