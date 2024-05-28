Possible crack in Scheffler’s case? County attorney to speak at court Wednesday

Neither side is sharing details publicly, but a significant development — possibly a dismissal of charges — is brewing in Kentucky’s case against Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top golfer.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office announced Tuesday he will be addressing the court at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Louisville.

Also Tuesday, Steve Romines, Scheffler’s lawyer, said in a text message he will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday outside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Neither side would elaborate, but Scheffler’s arraignment is not scheduled until June 3.

Steve Rush, a spokesman for the local courts, said Scheffler’s arraignment is still on the docket, but he confirmed O’Connell would address the court Wednesday.

May 17, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; A booking photo of Scottie Scheffler by Louisville Metro Police after a traffic incident before the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy Louisville Metro Police via USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Scheffler outside Valhalla Golf Club early on the morning of May 17 and charged him with felony assault of a police officer and three misdemeanors for allegedly disregarding instructions from Detective Bryan Gillis and allegedly striking him with a vehicle.

Scheffler was taken to jail and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

However a pole-mounted video from across Shelbyville Road did not appear to substantiate the detective’s account. Three ESPN employees who were arriving at the scene to cover the PGA tournament also gave eyewitness reports that disputed it.

Romines declined to say Tuesday whether Scheffler will stipulate there was probable cause for his arrest, which would keep him from suing the detective and Metro Louisville for his arrest.

Josh Abner, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, declined to say whether the charges would be dismissed or if some other settlement will be announced.

Scheffler faces a maximum 10-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted of second-degree assault.

The Louisville police officer involved in Scheffler’s arrest did not activate his body-worn camera during the incident, a violation of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s policy, Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said last week.

After he was booked, released and returned to Valhalla for the tournament’s second round, Scheffler said on X, formerly Twitter, he “never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

Scheffler added: “I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”