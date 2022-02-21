With possible changes looming, the pushback against the Scouting Combine bubble is paused

The group seeking to get rid of the Scouting Combine’s bubble has grown to 157 players represented by 14 agencies. For now, however, they have paused their assault on the process given the very real possibility that change will come tonight.

A letter was planned for Monday explaining that the players would refuse to participate in Combine workouts if the bubble didn’t go away. News of the expected assault on the workouts sparked an effort to figure it out on Monday, with the NFL trying to blame the bubble on the Scouting Combine — and with the league also trying to claim that it has no authority over Combine procedures. Many didn’t buy that explanation.

On Monday, the league told the group opposing the bubble that the Combine will send final protocols this week, with a hint that the final protocols may address and resolve the situation.

If it happens, it’s going to happen tonight. If it doesn’t, the letter will be sent to NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent on Tuesday.

