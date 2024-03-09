Possible bill would mean big raise for Florida high school sports coaches

What if the minimum stipend for a high school football coach in Florida was $22,500 a year?

The Florida Coaches Coalition is working with state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, on a bill that could see high school coaches paid $15 per hour for a minimum number of hours.

Football head coaches would be required to work a minimum of 1,500 hours a year, which would mean a $22,500 stipend. Baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball head coaches would be required to work 1,000 hours a year for a $15,000 stipend. Head coaches in other sports, as well as football assistant coaches, would be required to work a minimum of 750 hours, which would be an $11,250 stipend.

For head football coaches in most counties, it would mean more than quadrupling their current stipend, and it would make Florida more competitive in pay with states such as Texas, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

FHSAA faces uncomfortable tightrope with high school sports NIL, pitiful coach pay

County-by-county breakdown: How do Florida's high school football coaching contracts stack up?

Santucci | Three reasons why high school football coaches should get paid more money

The Florida Coaches Coalition is working with state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, on a bill that could see high school coaches paid $15 per hour for a minimum number of hours.

“What we’re asking is that coaching supplements be attached to mandatory hours paid for hours working as opposed to school districts guessing how many hours they’re working,” said Dr. Andrew Ramjit, executive director of the Florida Coaches Coalition. “That’s just paying these coaches minimum wages. Coaches have been unfairly treated and overlooked for the job they put in. I like to call coaching the No. 1 dropout prevention program. The work coaches do is overlooked by school districts and teacher unions.”

Alachua County is the only county that has hours listed for each supplemented position. For football, it listed 224 hours for the 2022-23 school year. It’s not immediately clear whether that number was the minimum hours expected to work during the season/school year or whether it was the total number of hours expected to work, but most successful coaches work approximately 40 hours a week during the regular season.

Ramjit used Mainland’s current coaching opening as an example, saying a prospective coach can’t walk into an interview saying they’re going to work approximately 250 hours a year, won’t have an offseason conditioning program or coach spring football.

“They’re not getting the job,” Ramjit said. “They’re going to get laughed out of the room.”

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell, USF Director of Internal Scouting James Thompson, Venice High School football coach John Peacock and Ramjit met with members of the state Legislature in January.

Venice's head coach John Peacock celebrates his quarterback Brooks Bentley touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Buchholz Bobcats during the Class 4 Suburban state semifinal, Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice, Florida.

“We wanted to educate House members and Senate members on why it’s so important to raise supplements for coaches,” Ramjit said. “No one outside of (former Florida State star defensive tackle and current state senator) Corey Simon knew what was going on. They were blown away because they didn’t know it was so bad. They were shocked.”

Ramjit is hoping to have a bill before the Legislature in January 2025. He said he’d like to link coaches' compensation to whatever the Florida High School Athletic Association decides on name, image and likeness. The FHSAA’s board of directors had its first discussion on NIL on Feb. 26.

“I expect there to be a lot of pushback,” he said. “We already have teachers saying, ‘This can’t happen unless teachers get paid first.’ We expect a whole lot of pushback, but it’s the right thing to do for the impact they have for these communities. We want to make sure coaches are paid in similar fashion to coaches in Texas and Georgia. They should be compensated the same or as close as possible.

“I am fairly confident that something is going to get done because there is way too much momentum right now behind this issue.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Possible bill would mean big raise for Florida high school coaches