Possible Bengals draft target Luke Musgrave gets good news on injury comeback

Luke Musgrave is one of those draft prospects to remember for the Cincinnati Bengals near the end of the first round of this year’s draft.

Musgrave has fallen under the proverbial radar over the past year or so after his latest college football season ended after two games due to a knee injury.

But as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just reported, he’s received medical clearance by doctors in Indianapolis. That’s a huge deal for prospects attending the event — teams want to know if a prospect checks out medically, as they can resort to film to see the rest.

Musgrave has cleared that hurdle, so the Bengals only need to look at his measurements (6’6″) and film to figure out where to put him on the draft board.

While the Bengals have been linked to bigger names like Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid, Musgrave is one of those quieter names with huge upside to monitor on draft night as the Bengals wait until near the end of the opening round to make their first selection.

For what it’s worth, Musgrave has been mocked to the Bengals multiple times already.

Luke Musgrave will run a 40 and do positional drills at the Combine, but will wait on jumps and agilities until his Pro Day on March 13th. His combination of size and speed has him high on teams' boards. https://t.co/uxRSGpEw4M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

