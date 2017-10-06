Is it possible for the 104-win Dodgers to be . . . underdogs?

I’m trying to remember a postseason in which a team that won as many games as the Dodgers did during the regular season inspired so little excitement, emotion or confidence. L.A. won 104 games this year and they’re getting less press and it seems as though they have fewer people predicting a deep playoff run for them than any of the other division winners. It’s like they’re the 1998 Braves or something.

Part of this is recency bias, of course. The Dodgers were on a record pace for wins as late as mid-August, everyone was talking about them and they graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words “Best. Team. Ever?” slapped across it. Then they went on a 1-16 skid, stumbling through late August and much of September and they seemed extraordinarily mortal. They were, suddenly, just the latest super talented Dodges team that seemed destined to flame out in the playoffs.

I suppose it’s certainly possible that will happen again, but we probably shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that this is a really, really good Dodgers team.

All of the Dodgers playoff teams of recent years have been good, but this one is a bit more versatile. They’re better on defense. They’re nowhere near as susceptible to lefties as they have been in the past. If one bat goes cold, as so often happens, it’s not as big a deal because there are more big bats, including Dodgers playoff newcomer Cody Bellinger. Clayton Kershaw is still Clayton Kershaw. Kenley Jansen is still Kenley Jansen. The rotation is deeper thanks to the emergence of Alex Wood, which will allow Dave Roberts to keep Kershaw on regular rest unless all hell breaks loose. There’s every reason to think that the 2017 Dodgers have a better chance to finally break through and win a pennant than the 2013-2016 editions.