Possibility of UH upset in 2024 NCAA Tournament
FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel talks about the possibility of an upset for the University of Houston men's basketball team against Longwood in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel talks about the possibility of an upset for the University of Houston men's basketball team against Longwood in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
Caleb Foster had missed the last five games for the Blue Devils, but was hopeful to return for Friday’s matchup with Vermont.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.