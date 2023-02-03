The possibility remains for Auburn to add transfer quarterback

Auburn Football and head coach Hugh Freeze filled several holes during the transfer portal window, especially at offensive line. However, there’s one area that still has questions.

Auburn was in the market for several quarterbacks during the 45-day period that spanned from Dec. 5 until Jan. 18, including Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders, NC State’s Devin Leary, and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall. Auburn missed out on those targets…so what does that mean going forward?

Auburn will for sure begin the spring with the four current quarterbacks on the current– Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley, Holden Geriner, and Hank Brown. Those four will be evaluated, and the decision to add another quarterback will be made before the second window opens on May 1.

“I think I’ll know a lot more after spring practice,” Freeze said when asked about possibly adding a quarterback during the second transfer portal window during a recent press conference.

Spring practice will be vital for Auburn’s quarterback room, as Freeze will examine how well each candidate not only progresses under the new scheme but also how well they perform with more protection from Auburn’s revamped offensive line.

“Truthfully when I watched the cut-ups that I’ve watched, it’s hard. It’s hard for me to adequately judge quarterbacks if they’re not afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and make reads and make different throws for a decent percentage of time,” Freeze said. “The sample size for that is pretty small if they weren’t under some type of duress, or maybe it was more of a move-the-pocket scheme.”

Auburn will begin spring workouts on Friday, Feb. 27, and the annual A-Day game is set for Saturday, April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

