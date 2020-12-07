'Possession is for philosophers,' says Jose Mourinho as he hits back at critics of Tottenham's style

Jose Mourinho (R) celebrates with Steven Bergwijn as Bergwijn is being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC - Glyn Kirk/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jose Mourinho has hit back at critics of the way in which Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League table by beating their North London rivals Arsenal.

And the Tottenham head coach has also grasped the opportunity to take a swipe at anybody who had accused him of being past his peak when he arrived at the club, following 2½ years at Manchester United.

Tottenham beat Arsenal with goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, but failed to register a single second-half effort on goal during a game in which Arsenal dominated possession.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness both claimed that Tottenham had not been good to watch, but Mourinho fired back at anybody who questioned his approach.

Speaking with Brazilian media after the victory over Arsenal, Mourinho said: “Well, this ball possession story is more for sports philosophers than it’s for me. No one has ever seen me say: ‘I lost that game but I had more possession.’ You never saw me say anything like that. You may have heard me say: ‘We lost that game, we didn’t deserve to lose, we had more opportunities than the opponent.' You can hear me say that.

“But you never heard me say in 20 years: ‘We lost that game and the opponent had more ball possession than we did.' What matters is what you do with the ball. Whatever you want to do with the ball. And with the ball we scored two fantastic goals today. And when we had it, we never lost it in conditions where the opponent could hurt us.”

Mourinho was also asked whether or not he is now proving those people who thought he was past his best at United wrong, pointing to the three trophies, one of which was the Community Shield, he won at Old Trafford.

“When people said my peak was over, I won three titles at that club,” said Mourinho. “So my peak passed, I won a [League] Cup, a Super Cup [Community Shield] and a Europa League. It was at the moment that my peak passed. Imagine others who never get that.

“I’m calm, I’m happy. Obviously Tottenham are Tottenham, people are not used to it. But I’m used to it. And maybe that feeling of déjà vu, this situation of having already lived these positions many times, maybe it helps to reassure the players.”

Kane certainly seems reassured by the presence of Mourinho and has claimed to be in the form of his life under the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager.

Having scored his 250th career goal against Arsenal and become the highest-ever scorer in North London derbies with 11 goals, Kane said: “I'd probably say it's the best form I've been in in my life, the best start to the season for sure.

“But there's still a long way to go. I've had seasons when we've been top for a while but it's a long hard race to be there at the end. We haven't quite done it over the last few years, but we're just taking each game as it comes. Results like we've got against Arsenal and, obviously, [Manchester] City a couple of weeks ago will only help us, so we've just got to keep it going.”

Kane also defended Tottenham’s style under Mourinho, adding: “We play well on the counter-attack, we've got fast players. We've been clinical when we've got our chances.

“I think the second half [against Arsenal], we wanted to play better, we wanted to play better on the ball but sometimes [in] games, situations you have to adapt and Arsenal pressed well. They won the ball back in our half and we couldn't quite get out. But we defended well. I can't remember them creating too many chances. But that's what you've got to do. Sometimes you just have to defend and sit deep and soak up the pressure.”