Pospisil apologizes for rant en route to Miami exit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Canadian Vasek Pospisil lost is cool in a three-set loss to American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vasek Pospisil's anger boiled over in a foul-mouthed rant referencing ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi Wednesday as the Canadian went down in three sets in the first round of the Miami Open.

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald advanced with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Pospisil, who swatted a ball out of court, smashed a racket and incurred a verbal abuse point penalty on set point of the opening set -- a display that had him later offering an apology on Twitter.

Asked during a changeover by umpire Arnaud Gabas what the problem was, 67th-ranked Pospisil unleashed a tirade focused on Gaudenzi.

"For an hour-and-a-half yesterday, chair of the ATP... screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players," Pospisil said.

"For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?"

Pospisil was a key figure along with world number one Novak Djokovic in launching the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) last year, a body they said they hope will give players a greater voice in the sport.

The idea has divided opinion, with such stars as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal saying they don't think the time is right for such a move.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior on the court in Miami earlier today," Pospisil later tweeted. "I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.

"Again, I am sorry for my on-court behavior and the language I used."

Pospisil pulled himself together to win the second set, but McDonald, ranked 120th in the world, bounced back to seal the match and set up a second-round meeting with 18th-seeded American John Isner.

Isner is another player who has called for an economic overhaul in the sport, branding the ATP a "broken system" in February after it was revealed the pandemic-hit Miami Open -- an elite Masters 1000 event for the ATP -- had cut prize money for singles winners from $1.35 million in 2019 to just over $300,000 this year.

bb/caw

Recommended Stories

  • Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

    The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat. A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players".

  • Notable names swirling as the Trade Deadline nears

    NBA TV's Jared Greenberg lists some of the notable names swirling around in trade rumors.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

    Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.

  • Covid variants 'should be named after people, not countries'

    Covid variants should be named after people rather than countries in order to prevent nationalistic abuse, a former president of the Royal College of GPs has said. Professor Dame Clare Gerada said variants should be called "Tom, Dick and Harry" to avoid xenophobia, adding: "A bit like they name hurricanes." Dame Clare told the i newspaper that calling them the "South African variant" or "Brazilian variant" because they were first discovered in those countries is "stirring up disturbance and hatred among different communities and is also exposing people to abuse". She said: "I think we should start calling these after people's names… it would be better, wouldn't it? Or gold, silver and bronze. But not after countries." Dame Clare also suggested that variants could be reported by their official names, such as B117 for the strain identified in Kent. "The fact that it was found in Kent is neither here nor there," she said, adding that surge testing in Britain was bound to pick up new variants. "It certainly doesn't mean… it's generated here. Even if it was generated here, the virus mutates repeatedly. I think I would call upon the press to stop labelling these by the country and to label them by the official label." Dame Clare said the former US president Donald Trump had attempted to "weaponise" Covid by calling it the "Chinese virus". "I think the same is going to happen if we continue to call it the Brazilian [variant] or the South African," she said, adding that even if it has originated in that country, to label it that way would create "disquiet and distress". In 2020, hate crime against the Chinese went up by two-thirds during the first lockdown, according to one of Britain's biggest police forces. West Midlands Police said that Covid originating in China had led to a 67 per cent increase in hate crimes against Chinese people in the area. Campaign group End the Virus of Racism reports that there has been a 300 per cent increase in hate crimes towards people of East and south-east Asian heritage in the UK since the virus crisis began.

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke

    Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer.

  • Murray pulls out of Miami Open with groin injury

    Murray is ranked 119th in the world after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery but the former world number one had received a wild card for the Masters 1000 tournament after winning the title in 2009 and 2013. The 33-year-old Scot arrived in Miami last week and was preparing for the tournament but started developing pain on Friday and has not practised since. Murray's withdrawal is the latest blow to the tournament after Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem also decided to miss the event, which started with qualifiers on Monday.

  • These 15 Words From Pfizer's CFO Could Translate to Billions in Sales for Its COVID Vaccine

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) expects to generate revenue of more than $60 billion this year. You might think that with that kind of growth on the way, Pfizer's shares would be on fire right now, but they're not. Probably the main reason that's the case is that investors don't know whether or not to expect similar revenue for Pfizer in 2022 and beyond.

  • Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

    Chris Morgan checks out Tuesday's slate and recommends a Predators stack anchored by Juuse Saros as they host the Red Wings.

  • Three-goal third period gets Senators past Flames

    Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as the host Ottawa Senators earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa's depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

    Nikola Vucevic has been one of the few consistent contributors for the Magic this season.

  • MLB On The Record: AL East GMs answer burning questions on Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays arms race

    Division executives detail their honest expectations heading into an unprecedented 2021 season.

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • Blake Griffin makes debut with Nets, throws down first dunk since 2019

    "It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

  • Charles Barkley said E.J. Liddell's online abuse is why he will never join social media

    Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell received death threats and other horrific messages on social media after their first round loss in the NCAA tournament.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors broke a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 135-111 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors, and Norman Powell added 22.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.