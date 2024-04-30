'Positives to take from Pittodrie as Kelly gets back to best'

[BBC]

It might not have been the best post-split start for Motherwell, but there are positives to take from Saturday's defeat at Aberdeen.

Liam Kelly has played his way back into form and made some outstanding saves, showing glimpses of the keeper we know he can be.

Pittodrie has never been an easy place to travel to and we have struggled against the Dons this season. No-one will be happy with the result but we have to take it for what it is, another lesson.

Jack Vale’s red card seems to have angered Stuart Kettlewell. But, despite not knowing what studs to that place must feel like, I do have to agree it was a red.

After watching different angles you can see Vale's studs were up, even if it was accidental on Jack MacKenzie.

Overall, it’s one game down and another four to go before we can close the book on what has felt like one long season.