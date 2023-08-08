Positives, negatives of recent college football realignment

Realignment. It’s simply inevitable for college football in the modern era. With the amount of money thrown around in television deals and schools able to entice athletes to join based on financial opportunities, the big conferences are more appealing now than ever before. Everyone wants to cash in on that big conference money.

The Big Ten and SEC, and to a lesser degree the Big 12, have aggressively expanded their ranks over the past year. After the decimation of a once-proud Power Five conference in the Pac-12, college football has seen a big three emerge.

The SEC started the arms race over a year ago, gaining both Oklahoma and Texas. The Big Ten responded by manifesting its destiny and grabbing both UCLA and USC. Then, last week the Big Ten took another shot at the west coast, bringing in Oregon and Washington.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah last week to go along with former additions BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. In a span of just two years, the college football world looks radically different. There is an arms race at the top of the food chain, and the rest of the football world is scrambling to stay afloat.

Many strong opinions have come out regarding realignment. They span the spectrum. From fans happy to cash in on the superconference era, to others upset at the rapid deterioration of traditional college ball. There’s both good and bad regarding the changes. Here’s a nuanced look at those pros and cons.

Positive: More Marquee Matchups

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

I mean, just think of the massive matchups that are going to result from expansion. Alabama and Georgia will play Oklahoma and Texas on a bi-annual basis. We can see classics between Ohio State and Oregon, or USC and Michigan.

Negative: Destruction of Historic Rivalries

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, we are going to be losing a few big rivalries due to realignment. We saw this happen previously, losing out on Pitt versus West Virginia.

Bedlam is no more. Of course, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State could play each other in their nonconference schedule if they wish, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Oregon versus Oregon State also appears to be a thing of the past, and the Apple Cup played between Washington and Washington State is now at risk.

Positive: Rivalries on a Bigger Stage

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

While there are some classic matchups being cut out now, not all are gone. Both Oklahoma and Texas are going to the SEC. Oregon and Washington are off to the Big Ten alongside UCLA and USC. Both BYU and Utah are now in the Big 12 where they will continue their Holy War.

Not all rivalries are being ended. A good amount are getting promoted to a bigger stage!

Negative: The Travel

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, this is an obvious one. The expansion of conferences across the country really stinks for the athletes. That’s an amount of traveling never before seen in college football or many of the Olympic sports. It really stinks for fans as well. Making the trip from Iowa to another Midwestern state is a lot easier than flying out to California. Yes, there’s new sights to be seen, but that’s a lot of extra costs and mileage, too.

Positive: No more cupcake nonconference games

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This isn’t going to be for every team, but for a good amount of teams out there, they may opt to use their nonconference games a bit wiser. With the added teams to the conference, you better bet that there will be more conference games on the schedule.

With the lesser amount of nonconference games, that leaves just enough room for potential nonconference rivalry games. Less Group of Five and FCS nonconference opponents in favor of more major conference football is a win for fans.

