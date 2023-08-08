Positive vibes only: Stuart Cramer football rallies around teammate diagnosed with leukemia

Ben McMillan considers himself an eternal optimist, seeking a silver lining even in the most tumultuous of situations.

“Several years ago, myself and other members of the coaching staff read ‘The Energy Bus’ by Jon Gordon,” the Stuart Cramer football coach said. “Negative circumstances will come and go, but make sure they aren’t brought on the bus.

“Sometimes it’s easier to think the worst in tough situations. Being positive isn’t always the easiest thing to do. But in those situations, you also learn something about yourself.”

However, McMillan had no desire to test the fringes of his positivity, much less hear news that would shake him and the Storm football team to the core.

Weeks before the start of preseason drills, Stuart Cramer offensive lineman Jacob Brindle was diagnosed with leukemia. A team captain and All-Big South 3A performer last fall, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior standout was to anchor the Storm offensive line.

“(Brindle is) our leader, our strongest guy. He was to be a big part of what we’re doing this season, especially with the strength of our team found in the trenches,” McMillan said. “He had a knack for uplifting everyone and getting the best of them.”

According to Brindle, a lingering headache let him know something wasn’t quite right.

“As football players, we just try to battle through it. I just took some headache medicine and went about what I was doing,” he said. “But after going to a (Charlotte FC soccer match) and still had a throbbing headache, that’s when I was sent to (CaroMont Regional Hospital) and then Levine Children’s Hospital where I learned the news.”

Instead of seeking to move defensive linemen against their will, Brindle’s job is simple this fall — kick cancer’s butt. One thing is for sure, the Storm football standout won’t be fighting alone.

On the football field, McMillan said Brindle’s teammates have picked up the slack in his absence. “A lot of our players, especially our seniors, are close to him. They are rallying around (Brindle) and stepping up to be leaders, which, as a coach, you love to see,” he said.

Beyond the gridiron, community members have hosted fundraisers in an effort to offset costs for Brindle’s medical expenses.

“I think, for my mom, it’s meant the most to see the community come together on our behalf,” Brindle said. “For strangers who may not know me coming from Belmont, Cramerton, Charlotte and other places to buy a barbecue plate has been such a blessing.”

Brindle’s fight to this point has “been more mental than physical.” The Stuart Cramer senior is getting accustomed to a bevy of lifestyle changes including chemotherapy and a daily medication regimen. Nevertheless, he’s still made time to attend a few Storm football practices, offering teammates helpful tips when asked.

“He brings so much positive energy, that’s just the type of guy he is,” McMillan said. “I was excited about this group before his diagnosis. But to see how the guys have rallied around him and to see him doing well, he’s provided us a major boost even though he’s unable to get out there this year.”

By no means does the Stuart Cramer football coach believe he’s seen the last of Brindle on a football field.

“I’m confident he will beat leukemia. He was already a college-level player before this, and I believe after we are going to see the best of him,” McMillan said.

Until then, Brindle is utilizing the same pillars of positivity that have helped his coach remain steady despite his current travails.

“I’m living by the book, ‘The Energy Bus,’” Brindle said. “(McMillan) has talked about how energy, whether positive or negative, is contagious. I’m standing on that, and putting everything in God’s hands. I’m looking forward to what’s next for me.”

