After positive test, Cameron Champ announces he's tested negative three times

Cameron Champ is an example of how difficult testing really is amid the PGA Tour’s attempt to play through the coronavirus pandemic.

Champ announced Saturday afternoon that he has tested negative three times for COVID-19 since a positive test on Tuesday forced him to withdraw from this week’s Travelers Championship.

It appears Champ is a victim of a false positive test result.

“Subsequent to my positive test result for COVID-19, I am fortunate to say that I had three consecutive negative test results in the 72 hours which immediately followed,” Champ said in a statement released in a tweet. “I’ve felt great the whole time and experienced no symptoms. I am pleased to be on my way home in accordance with the CDC guidelines. I would like to thank my team, all the medical advisers and everyone at the Travelers Championship, as well as the player relations team at the PGA Tour, for their advice, care and attention during this process. A special thanks goes out to my fiancée, our family, my partners and all of you out there for the outpouring of love and support that I’ve received this week. Stay safe and see you soon!”

Champ was the second PGA Tour player to test positive, following Nick Watney’s positive test last week at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island. Denny McCarthy became the third player to test positive, withdrawing from the Travelers Championship on Friday.

Champ, 25, a two-time PGA Tour winner, was in self isolation in Cromwell, Connecticut, prior to being cleared after his negative-test follow ups.