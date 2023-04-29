Positive returns on Dolphins’ selection of RB Devon Achane

The Miami Dolphins, with their second pick in the 2023 NFL draft, addressed yet another potential future need, as they selected Texas A&M running back Devon Achane with pick No. 84 overall.

Going into the three-day event, it felt like Miami was going to use a pick on the position, but using one in the third was a bit of a surprise. This was the highest the Dolphins have drafted a running back since Kenyan Drake.

Draft analysts around the internet have already begun evaluating the selections made by each team. Here’s how the Achane pick was received:

The Athletic: B

“One of the fastest players at the combine, Achane (5-8 1/2, 188 pounds) has explosiveness rarely seen from his position group. That makes him an obvious fit for the speed-focused Dolphins. Achane ran the 40 in 4.32 seconds at the combine and boasts Olympic-caliber speed on the track. Achane was an All-American for the Texas A&M indoor and outdoor track teams and ran the 100 in 10.14 seconds and the 200 in 20.2 seconds. He skipped his senior track season to train for the combine. Achane plays more physical than his size indicates. Despite a late-season foot injury and the Aggies out of bowl contention, he returned to the lineup in time to rush for 215 yards in an upset of LSU. Although he played for one of the nation’s worst offenses, Achane was worth watching. He rushed for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 196 yards and three more scores. He also added a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He oozes potential as a subpackage running back, perhaps a deep threat at receiver and absolutely at kick returner.” – Scott Dochterman

Walter Football: B+

“What a surprise, a disciple of Kyle Shanahan drafted a running back in the first three rounds! Devon Achane is not going to be a full-time running back, but he has explosive and great pass-catching ability, and he’ll serve as a dynamic weapon in Miami’s high-octane offense.” – Walter Cherepinsky

CBS: B+

“Pure burner. Not incredibly elusive and smaller but once he’s in the open field, he’s gone. Exact Mike McDaniel type.” – Chris Trapasso

Yahoo! Sports: A

“The Dolphins were always rumored to look at a running back and they got an incredibly explosive option here. Achance isn’t the biggest RB, but he’s explosive as hell and gives the Dolphins’ offense another big-play threat.” – Charles McDonald

