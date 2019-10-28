Positive Oregon injury updates: The Dye Brothers vs. USC

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are high after their gutsy last minute triumph over Washington State at home. However, the injury bug did strike on Saturday. Oregon football Coach Mario Cristobal provided injury updates on the Dye brothers.

[A once-in-a-decade player ignites Oregon's run game]

Troy Dye is listed at starting inside linebacker this week after breaking his thumb against Washington and not playing against Washington State. Dru Mathis started in his place. Against USC, Troy Dye is good to go, he will practice beginning on Tuesday.

Travis Dye is listed on the depth chart as co-starter at running back alongside CJ Verdell, Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Darrian Felix. According to Cristobal, he is healthy, ready to practice on Tuesday and will play vs. USC

Travis Dye suffered a helmet-to-helmet collision against Washington State and immediately went to the locker room. He did not return.

Off to its first 5-0 start in Pac-12 play since 2013, Oregon takes a seven-game win streak to USC for a Saturday showdown at LA Coliseum.

