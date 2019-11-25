Positive Oregon football injury updates ahead of Civil War

Oregon severely missed a few injured Ducks in their upset loss to Arizona State but head coach Mario Cristobal provided good news out of Eugene on Monday morning.

UO starting center Jake Hanson and slot receiver Jaylon Redd are expected to play in Oregon's rivalry game vs. Oregon State this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.

"We feel Jaylon Redd is healing up really well and feel he's probably going to play," Cristobal said Monday. "We feel the same about Jake Hanson."

Redd, who has 42 catches for 392 yards and seven touchdowns this season, was in uniform at Arizona State on the Ducks sideline with his helmet in his hand, but did not see any action on the field.

After the loss, Coach Cristobal said Redd didn't play because of an injury sustained late in the game last Saturday vs. Arizona. According to Cristobal, Redd tried to practice last week in a full capacity, but "couldn't get it going."

Hanson, who has made 47 starts over the past four seasons, did not see the field in the second half against ASU. Calvin Throckmorton moved to center from right tackle and Brady Aiello slid into the right tackle position.

Coach Cristobal indicated that Hanson "got injured," but was unclear as to nature and severity of it.

What about CJ Verdell?

Oregon starting running back and leading rusher CJ Verdell did not finish Saturday's game with an injury of his own. Cristobal indicated Verdell left the game in the fourth quarter due to a "stinger," but expects him to be fine to play against Oregon State. Against the Sun Devils, Verdell finished with 18 carries for 99 yards.

Despite only finishing three of the Oregon's eight Pac-12 games, Verdell is nearing a 1,000 rushing yard season. The sophomore is currently fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing this season with 913 yards.

The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) and Beavers (5-6, 4-4) are meeting for the 123rd time on Saturday. An Oregon win would secure the 11th 10-win season in program history.

