Positive Nick Chubb injury update: Chubb only has torn MCL

James Morgan
·2 min read

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has received some positive news regarding his knee injury.

Chubb, who played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, did not suffer a dislocated kneecap. Chubb suffered a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) and requires surgery on that. However, his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) remains intact.

Nick Chubb did suffer some damage to his ACL, but he did not tear his ACL, during the “Monday Night Football” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Doctors will determine if Chubb needs ACL surgery when they are operating on his MCL later this week.

Nick Chubb is one of the most well-respected and liked players in the NFL, so many fans, players, coaches, and members of the media are relieved to hear positive news regarding his injury.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not think that Chubb’s injury will be career-threatening. He considers Chubb’s recovery timeline, for the MCL to be six to nine months. However, it should be noted that if the doctors elect to operate on Chubb’s ACL, then he would have a longer recovery timeline.

