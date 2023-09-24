Positive Nick Chubb injury update: Chubb only has torn MCL

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has received some positive news regarding his knee injury.

Chubb, who played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, did not suffer a dislocated kneecap. Chubb suffered a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) and requires surgery on that. However, his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) remains intact.

Nick Chubb did suffer some damage to his ACL, but he did not tear his ACL, during the “Monday Night Football” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Doctors will determine if Chubb needs ACL surgery when they are operating on his MCL later this week.

Nick Chubb is one of the most well-respected and liked players in the NFL, so many fans, players, coaches, and members of the media are relieved to hear positive news regarding his injury.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not think that Chubb’s injury will be career-threatening. He considers Chubb’s recovery timeline, for the MCL to be six to nine months. However, it should be noted that if the doctors elect to operate on Chubb’s ACL, then he would have a longer recovery timeline.

Details on Nick Chubb's injury

From @NFLGameDay Preview on The NFL Channel: The #Browns and RB Nick Chubb got some unexpectedly good news this week. pic.twitter.com/LjG9qibYYP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Georgia fans show support for Nick Chubb

One of Nick Chubb's teammates shows support

Kareem Hunt rocking a Nick Chubb jersey 🙏 🧡 (via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/cLpHVw5CAd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

NFL legend Joe Thomas

🙏🙏🔥🍺🏆what incredible news! Proof that @NickChubb is most certainly not human…thank God! What a morale boost for this @Browns team https://t.co/Tw7gbo3Pty — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 24, 2023

Chubb's update increases chances of him making a return

If doctors think the rest of the knee/nerve looks good and stable, this is amazing news for Nick Chubb’s career in the NFL. https://t.co/QSmfYhehjn — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) September 23, 2023

Multiple sources: things better than expected ahead of surgery

Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn MCL, per sources. His pre-surgery, projected recovery time is 6-8 months, per sources.https://t.co/4Kg7RGCUkL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

Chubb is built for a comeback

Comeback Player of the Year in 2024#DawgPound https://t.co/iGwSELvZHN — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) September 23, 2023

Browns fans love the good news

He’s not human, how he only tore his MCL is baffling. Great news #DawgPound https://t.co/KOILA8cmvd — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) September 23, 2023

Chubb has returned from a bad injury before

NEVER bet against Nick Chubb. https://t.co/kS3dygBHSf — Ty Wertman (@Ty_Wertman) September 23, 2023

