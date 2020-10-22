Positive injury news on a pair of 49ers on IR

The 49ers haven’t had much in the way of good injury luck this season, but they could be getting healthier soon. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner observed during Thursday’s practice slot corner K’Waun Williams and tight end Jordan Reed working out on a side field.

Williams and Reed are both on Injured Reserve and therefore can’t practice with the team until their practice window is opened, but workouts on a side field are a positive indication of progress in their rehab.

San Francisco placed Williams on IR with a knee sprain following the team’s loss to the Eagles. He went into the game with a hip issue as well. He’s eligible to come off IR following the team’s game in New England. Jamar Taylor has been working in the slot with Williams out.

Reed sprained his knee in the 49ers’ Week 3 romp over the Giants. He initially twisted his ankle and left the game, but returned only to hurt his knee on his next reception. He’s been on IR since before Week 4 and is eligible to come off the injured list once he’s deemed healthy enough to play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said Reed would be out six-to-eight weeks, and San Francisco recently released TE Daniel Helm who was signed to take Reed’s roster spot.

The 49ers will never be fully healthy this season, but Williams and Reed are both bona fide playmakers who make the team better.