Positive indications for Bubba Wallace, RPM for a 2019 return

Roughly halfway through his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace still has plenty of time to make gains in his rookie campaign. But some of the focus is already shifting to next year with preliminary contract talks underway with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Tuesday morning, both driver and team owner indicated that the prospects of sticking together for 2019 are looking up.

“Bubba will be with us again next year from a standpoint that he’s still learning,” Richard Petty said at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where the team’s throwback No. 43 Chevrolet for Darlington Raceway was unveiled. “He’s a rookie. A lot of these tracks, he’s never been to. We’ve got a new car, running a Chevrolet this year, first time with a Chevrolet, so we’re trying to learn the driver and the car, and all of us trying to learn together.

“It’s been a real learning process. Right now, we’re kind of too slow learning. We need to speed that up.”

Said Wallace: “We’re working on that right now. It’s a positive look for us. We’ve just started this deal, and we formed this relationship back as soon as I set foot on the grounds for Pocono last year, so we’re in a good spot, for sure. We’re still working on all the details, but I’m excited to be where I’m at right now.”

Wallace and Petty first joined forces with a four-race tryout last year when he filled in as Aric Almirola recovered from injury. That led to a full-time ride for this season, which has been a challenging one. Since dazzling the field with an emotional runner-up finish in the Daytona 500, Wallace now sits tied for 24th place in the Monster Energy Series standings.

Despite the sometimes rocky road in their first season together, Petty said he places some stock in having a measure of continuity behind the wheel.

“I feel like it’s just going to take a little while to make it jell,” Petty said. “It’s hardly ever that any team just comes in and does really good at the beginning of it. It takes two or three years for everybody to sort of settle in. Hopefully, we get settled in so we’re ready for next year.”

