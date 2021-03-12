Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

  • Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    1/5

    Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    2/5

    Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) is called for traveling while covered by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    3/5

    Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) is called for traveling while covered by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    4/5

    Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner talks with guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    5/5

    Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner talks with guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) gets a hug from head coach Tony Bennett after sinking the game winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) is called for traveling while covered by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner talks with guard Jose Alvarado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
·4 min read

For the second time in as many days, major conferences have called off tournament games due to COVID-19 concerns - this time involving No. 11 Kansas and No. 16 Virginia.

The Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation of their semifinal matchup with No. 13 Texas.

And earlier Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the league's semifinal game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and Georgia Tech due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. The announcement came less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games.

It is unclear what the COVID-19 issues mean for the Virginia and Kansas going forward, though the Jayhawks released a statement that they would continue preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

What is clear is that Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday's championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup. And in the Big 12, the Longhorns moved on to the title game to face the Oklahoma State-Baylor winner.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a ''gut punch.''

''I'm hurting for our players, especially our seniors,'' Bennett said in a statement. ''I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.''

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in the statement the school was ''in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation'' in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.

The cancellations came a day after Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the 15th-ranked Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them, and had gone the entire season without an outbreak that forced a cancellation or postponement.

''Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can't continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,'' coach Bill Self said in a statement. ''While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.

''We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week's NCAA Tournament.''

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn declined to comment Friday on the Virginia and Kansas cancellations.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said on a Zoom call with reporters that the ACC should not cancel the rest of the tournament, even though the three teams left are already almost certain to be invited to the NCAA Tournament.

''We want to go win that game and put our name in the record book,'' Pastner said, adding that he hopes the Cavaliers also get to compete next week after winning the last NCAA Tournament held in 2019.

''They're the defending national champions. They're our league champions,'' he said.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement that he was ''heartbroken'' for the student-athletes, coaches and support staff at Duke and Virginia and that the league will follow the lead of ''our medical personnel.''

The NCAA Tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana to create what NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt has called a ''controlled environment'' instead of a bubble.

The tournament protocols include requiring each member of a team's travel party to complete seven negative COVID-19 tests before leaving for Indianapolis. Gavitt has said a team can continue to play if it has five players available through those safety protocols.

''This whole year has been a lot different for everyone with the testing protocols, socially distancing, wearing masks, making sure you're not seeing people outside of your bubble really,'' Virginia guard Sam Hauser said after Thursday's win against Syracuse on a last-second shot.

''Pretty proud of our guys. We were very disciplined throughout the year and continue to be, especially this time of the year when if you get a COVID bug like that, it could end your season. ... We're just going to continue to take the right protocols, and we should be all right.''

---

AP Sports Writer Hank Kurz Jr., in Virginia; and AP Basketball Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri; contributed to this report.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Recommended Stories

  • Agbaji scores 26, No. 11 KU holds off No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62

    Kansas was never rattled when it learned that big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna had been caught up in COVID-19 protocols, knocking both of them out for the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament.

  • 59 New York Democrats issue joint letter calling in embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

    Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that Democrats will meet on Thursday to explore "potential paths forward" for the governor.

  • Falcons restructure Jake Matthews’ contract, create $8.6 million

    With less than a week to get under this year's cap of $182.5 million, the team has reportedly restructured one of its bigger contracts.

  • UPDATE: Duke pulls out of ACC tourney due to COVID; FSU moves to semifinal

    The ACC confirms that with Duke pulling out of the conference tournament, FSU advances to semifinals.

  • Capturing images of U.S. state troopers with migrants in Texas

    Lying patiently in the long grass near the Rio Grande in Texas on Tuesday, Reuters photographer Adrees Latif was watching and waiting. A native Texan, Latif has been covering the ebbs and flows of the migration story at the border since 2018. In recent weeks, a humanitarian crisis in Central America paired with changes in migration strategy in the White House have led to a surge in those trying to cross north to what they hope will be a better life in the United States.

  • Republicans Risk Disenfranchising Their Own Voters With New Suppression Laws

    Record turnout in the 2020 election helped send Joe Biden to the White House, so naturally, the Republican party is determined to make it harder for people to vote next time around. #Colbert #ALateShow #VoterSuppression

  • Kansas' March Madness status unclear after positive COVID-19 test knocks it out of Big 12 tournament

    Kansas' participation in the NCAA tournament is suddenly up in the air after a rotation player reportedly tested positive.

  • Duke pulls out of ACC tournament, ends its season due to positive COVID-19 test

    The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State Thursday night.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Trent Williams leads the top 10 available offensive linemen

    There are a few quality O-line options available, led by a potential Hall of Fame tackle.

  • NFL odds: Back to back? Bettor places huge wager on Buccaneers to win next Super Bowl

    Super Bowl LVI betting is already open, and the Buccaneers are the popular pick.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Stewart and Jessica Friesen will attempt to be second married couple to race in same NASCAR race

    Stewart drives full-time in the Truck Series while Jessica is attempting her first career start in the Bristol dirt race on March 27.

  • John Brown cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.

  • ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

    Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets. Federer returned to the court this week after 14 months on the sidelines, and Nadal and Djokovic are going nowhere soon, but they are all well past the age of 30 and the ATP will eventually have to put on tournaments without them. "I am not worried at all for our sport, if we do the right thing," Gaudenzi told Reuters this week.

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to two-year, $25M deal

    Linebacker Lavonte David signed a two-year, $25 million contract to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. David is the longest-tenured player on the roster. Money to keep David in Tampa was freed up thanks to quarterback Tom Brady signing a deal that created $19 million against the 2021 salary cap, per reports.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."