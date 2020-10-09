Positive COVID-19 test shuts down New York Jets

It is becoming a familiar refrain, sadly as the NFL mirrors the world. The New York Jets were sent home Friday and their team facility closed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The test, of course, is going to be re-run to see if it is a false positive. Meanwhile, Sunday’s Week 5 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, were supposed to fly to New Jersey and have to wait to see what is next.

This is the latest in a series that has seen two games rescheduled in Week 5. The Buffalo-Tennessee game will be played Tuesday and the Denver-New England contest has been moved to Monday.

Jets’ training facility is shut down and the team is going virtual until they have the results of the test they are re-running on the player who tested positive this morning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020



