Positive changes for Toughman

Apr. 3—Things seem to be going quite well for the Original Toughman Contest.

The popular statewide tour will make its 44th Beckley stop Friday and Saturday night. Doors at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will open at 5:30 p.m. with fights starting at 7 p.m.

This is the last of seven sites for the 2024 event.

Promoter Jerry Thomas has announced a couple of changes that are financially friendly for all involved. For one, prize money for the fighters and ring girls has doubled to $2,000 for winners and $1,000 for runners-up.

"Increasing the prize money, with the fighter prize money combined with the ring girls prize money — there's multiple prizes — the total is (as much as) $34,500," Thomas said. "The women's divisions prize money varies depending on the number of fighters and the number of bouts that the women's divisions have on average compared to men's divisions on average."

Thomas said Tuesday that 22 women had signed up in five weight classes, 11 of them in the lightweight division. Three — January Hogue, Autumn Miller and Shania Stewart — are former Toughman winners. April Cline, a personal trainer from Princeton, is a former Rough 'n' Rowdy champion.

In all, 128 fighters had registered and Thomas expected that number to increase before Wednesday's deadline.

"We'll literally have people show up Friday night and say, 'Hey, I'm here to fight,'" Thomas said with a laugh. "Back in the day, years ago, they could do that. But because of the rules and so forth, and because we have to do some background checks, they can't do that anymore."

The second change involves admission policies.

First, all children 12 and under will get in free. In the past, free admission was good for only kids 2 and under with a paying adult.

In addition, the admission price has been adjusted to offset the facilities fee that most venues charge.

"In an effort to keep the cost reasonable for people, we have reduced our admission price a little bit to get it to work out to an even number. ... (The facilities fee) ranges anywhere from 2 to 5 dollars per ticket they charge the customer in addition to the ticket price itself. The Convention Center in Beckley raised their fees a little bit; not a lot. We tweaked our ticket price a little bit to make the admission come out a total of 25 bucks for general admission. That includes the Convention Center's facility fee. So if you buy a ticket at the box office, the total you pay is 25 bucks."

The event will also be available on pay-per-view at a one-day cost of $20 or two days for $30.

Commentators will be former Toughman champions Tim Wheeler and Zach Randolph. Randolph is now a pro boxer and is the current West Virginia light heavyweight champion. Another active pro, Trey Stout, handles fighter interviews and commentary.

Marvin Workman will be back to defend his lightweight championship. Last year's middleweight champion, Wyoming County native Ethan Blackburn, cut weight and will fight in the welterweight division.

To purchase tickets or order on pay-per-view, go to wvtoughman.com.

