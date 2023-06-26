Positions where the Bears got better this 2023 offseason

Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to overhaul the roster in his second year, which included an influx of veteran and rookie talent this offseason.

Chicago’s big-name additions included wide receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, as well as running backs D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson and tight end Robert Tonyan.

When you look at the roster, it’s hard to find a position group where the team got worse this offseason, but there are definitely some positions that were overhauled in a big way.

Here’s a look at the positions where the Bears improved this offseason:

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Key additions: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell

It’s hard to believe there was a time where Jack Sanborn was considered the top linebacker in Chicago. Now, he’ll compete for the No. 3 spot behind free-agent acquisitions Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who are considered top-10 linebackers in the NFL. Edmunds, coming off a career year, will serve as the MIKE linebacker while Edwards will man the WILL position. The Bears also got a steal in Noah Sewell in the fifth round of the NFL draft, and he’ll compete with Sanborn for the SAM spot. They also added Dylan Cole, who’s expected to be a key special teamer, in free agency.

Wide receiver

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Key additions: DJ Moore, Tyler Scott

The Bears upgraded at wide receiver in a big way this offseason with the acquisition of DJ Moore in the trade of the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. It’s the biggest move of the offseason in a year where the onus is on Justin Fields to make a leap in the passing game. Moore is coming off three 1,000-yard seasons without a star quarterback, and his chemistry with Fields was the talk of the offseason. Chicago also drafted speedster Tyler Scott in the fourth round, and he’s expected to carve out a role on offense. Not to mention, Chicago already has Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool on the roster, giving the Bears their best receivers room in a long time.

Offensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Key additions: Nate Davis, Darnell Wright

The offensive line was a point of contention heading into the offseason after Justin Fields was sacked 55 times in 15 games last season. While there are several familiar faces back in the starting lineup, including Braxton Jones at left tackle and position changes for Teven Jenkins (left guard) and Cody Whitehair (center), there are some new names in the mix. Chicago used its first-round pick on Darnell Wright, who was the best right tackle in the NFL draft. He’s expected to start immediately, anchoring the right side of the offensive line alongside free-agent acquisition Nate Davis at right guard.

Interior defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Key additions: Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, DeMarcus Walker

Chicago had arguably the worst defensive line in the NFL last season. While edge rusher remains a question heading into training camp, there’s no denying the Bears improved along the interior with some veterans and rookies who should be impact contributors. Chicago added a beast of a run stuffer in free agent Andrew Billings, who will start alongside 3-technique Justin Jones. But the Bears made a splash in the NFL draft with two defensive tackles in Rounds 2-3 with Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens. Dexter and Pickens will start as rotational pieces along the interior, but the hope is they develop into long-term starters. Dexter, especially, has already made an impression this offseason. Then there’s DeMarcus Walker, whose versatility gives him the potential to line up all along the defensive line this season.

Running back

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Key additions: Roschon Johnson, D’Onta Foreman

The Bears’ biggest loss this offseason was David Montgomery, and they still managed to upgrade at the position through free agency and the NFL draft. Khalil Herbert is returning as the presumptive starter, where he had 5.7 yards per carry (a league best), but they added two other impact contributors to shore up Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack from a season ago. The Bears added veteran D’Onta Foreman and got a potential steal in Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Foreman nearly rushed for 1,000 yards in relief of Christian McCaffrey, who was traded the 49ers last November. Johnson, who backed up Bijan Johnson at Texas, has the makings of an all-purpose back with his impressive rushing, pass-catching and pass-blocking abilities.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Key additions: Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith

Cornerback is a premier position that Ryan Poles vowed to address this offseason, and he landed two studs in second-rounder Tyrique Stevenson and fifth-rounder Terell Smith in the NFL draft. Stevenson has already climbed the depth chart during the offseason program, where he’s expected to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson as Kyler Gordon works in the slot. Then there’s Smith, who’s been under-the-radar but gives Chicago another potential stud in the cornerback room. Both will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities when the pads come on next month in training camp, and they have a ton of potential in this defense.

Tight end

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Key additions: Robert Tonyan

Cole Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7). But there wasn’t much behind Kmet, which is why they went out and added veteran Robert Tonyan in free agency. Tonyan has experience in Luke Getsy’s offense, and he’s a threat in the red zone, an area where Chicago needs to improve. Tonyan gives Fields yet another weapon to utilize in the passing game.

