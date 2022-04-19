Which positions have been targeted most with the No. 8 pick?

Matt Urben
·2 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have yet to show their hand when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft and even the fans are split over which direction to go in the first round. Some want the team to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 8 pick, while others are pounding the table for Atlanta to draft an edge rusher.

Obviously, the decision will come down to which prospect the front office values most. But to give you some historical perspective, here’s a look at the most frequently drafted positions at the eighth overall pick since the year 2000.

Defensive Backs (6)

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire

  • 2002: DB Roy Williams – Cowboys

  • 2004: DB DeAngelo Hall – Falcons

  • 2005: DB Antrel Rolle – Cardinals

  • 2006: DB Donte Whitner – Bills

  • 2014: DB Justin Gilbert – Browns

  • 2021: DB Jaycee Horn – Panthers

Wide receivers (3)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2000: WR Plaxico Burress – Steelers

  • 2001: WR David Terrell – Bears

  • 2013: WR Tavon Austin – Rams

Offensive linemen (3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2003: OL Jordan Gross – Panthers

  • 2009: OL Eugene Monroe – Jaguars

  • 2016: OL Jack Conklin – Titans

Edge rushers (3)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Falcons

  • 2008: DE Derrick Harvey – Jaguars

  • 2015: OLB Vic Beasley – Falcons

Linebackers (3)

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks (2)

George Walker / The Tennessean-Nashville

Running backs (1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2017: RB Christian McCaffrey – Panthers

Tight ends (1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Recap: Picks by position since the 2000 NFL draft

  • 6 Defensive backs (27%)

  • 3 Wide receivers (13%)

  • 3 Offensive linemen (13%)

  • 3 Edge rushers (13%)

  • 3 Linebackers (13%)

  • 2 Quarterbacks (0.9%)

  • 1 Running back (0.45%)

  • 1 Tight end (0.45%)

