Which positions have been targeted most with the No. 8 pick?
The Atlanta Falcons have yet to show their hand when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft and even the fans are split over which direction to go in the first round. Some want the team to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 8 pick, while others are pounding the table for Atlanta to draft an edge rusher.
Obviously, the decision will come down to which prospect the front office values most. But to give you some historical perspective, here’s a look at the most frequently drafted positions at the eighth overall pick since the year 2000.
Defensive Backs (6)
Rick Scuteri-US Presswire
2002: DB Roy Williams – Cowboys
2004: DB DeAngelo Hall – Falcons
2005: DB Antrel Rolle – Cardinals
2006: DB Donte Whitner – Bills
2014: DB Justin Gilbert – Browns
2021: DB Jaycee Horn – Panthers
Wide receivers (3)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2000: WR Plaxico Burress – Steelers
2001: WR David Terrell – Bears
2013: WR Tavon Austin – Rams
Offensive linemen (3)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2003: OL Jordan Gross – Panthers
2009: OL Eugene Monroe – Jaguars
2016: OL Jack Conklin – Titans
Edge rushers (3)
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Falcons
2008: DE Derrick Harvey – Jaguars
2015: OLB Vic Beasley – Falcons
Linebackers (3)
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
2010: LB Rolando McClain – Raiders
2018: LB Roquan Smith – Bears
2020: LB Isaiah Simmons – Cardinals
Quarterbacks (2)
George Walker / The Tennessean-Nashville
2011: QB Jake Locker – Titans
2012: QB Ryan Tannehill – Dolphins
Running backs (1)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2017: RB Christian McCaffrey – Panthers
Tight ends (1)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2019: TE T.J. Hockenson – Lions
Recap: Picks by position since the 2000 NFL draft
6 Defensive backs (27%)
3 Wide receivers (13%)
3 Offensive linemen (13%)
3 Edge rushers (13%)
3 Linebackers (13%)
2 Quarterbacks (0.9%)
1 Running back (0.45%)
1 Tight end (0.45%)
