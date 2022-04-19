Which positions have been targeted most with the No. 8 pick?

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to show their hand when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft and even the fans are split over which direction to go in the first round. Some want the team to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 8 pick, while others are pounding the table for Atlanta to draft an edge rusher.

Obviously, the decision will come down to which prospect the front office values most. But to give you some historical perspective, here’s a look at the most frequently drafted positions at the eighth overall pick since the year 2000.

Defensive Backs (6)

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire

2002: DB Roy Williams – Cowboys

2004: DB DeAngelo Hall – Falcons

2005: DB Antrel Rolle – Cardinals

2006: DB Donte Whitner – Bills

2014: DB Justin Gilbert – Browns

2021: DB Jaycee Horn – Panthers

Wide receivers (3)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2000: WR Plaxico Burress – Steelers

2001: WR David Terrell – Bears

2013: WR Tavon Austin – Rams

Offensive linemen (3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2003: OL Jordan Gross – Panthers

2009: OL Eugene Monroe – Jaguars

2016: OL Jack Conklin – Titans

Edge rushers (3)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

2007: DE Jamaal Anderson – Falcons

2008: DE Derrick Harvey – Jaguars

2015: OLB Vic Beasley – Falcons

Linebackers (3)

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

2010: LB Rolando McClain – Raiders

2018: LB Roquan Smith – Bears

2020: LB Isaiah Simmons – Cardinals

Quarterbacks (2)

George Walker / The Tennessean-Nashville

2011: QB Jake Locker – Titans

2012: QB Ryan Tannehill – Dolphins

Running backs (1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2017: RB Christian McCaffrey – Panthers

Tight ends (1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2019: TE T.J. Hockenson – Lions

Recap: Picks by position since the 2000 NFL draft

6 Defensive backs (27%)

3 Wide receivers (13%)

3 Offensive linemen (13%)

3 Edge rushers (13%)

3 Linebackers (13%)

2 Quarterbacks (0.9%)

1 Running back (0.45%)

1 Tight end (0.45%)

