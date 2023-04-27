These are the positions the Cowboys target most frequently in top-100

The Cowboys have some positions of desire they’d like to address in the 2023 NFL draft. Most of their immediate needs were handled in the weeks leading up but desires still remain because roster openings still remain.

They have a clear opening at left guard now that Connor McGovern is in Buffalo. They have an opening at tight end now that Dalton Schultz is in Houston. They have an opening at running back now that Ezekiel Elliott has been released.

Dallas also has depth concerns at cornerback, receiver and defensive tackle, so there are no shortage of directions the draft could go.

What positions will the Cowboys target early in the draft?

Based on some recent statements from the Dallas front office, that’s likely to be based on opportunity. Stephen Jones has said just because some positions are of higher priority, doesn’t mean they will the first ones addressed. The Cowboys are willing to see how things shake out.

Looking back at their draft history could give insight into what positions Dallas likes to pick early and what positions they like to avoid. As discussed earlier, defensive tackle is a position they seem to avoid in the first round but draft fairly often on Day 2.

EDGE and cornerback

Like most teams, the Cowboys have tendencies in the draft. Of their last 36 top-100 picks, they’ve leaned heavily towards two positions: cornerback and defensive end.

If historic actions are an indicator of future actions, Cowboys fans should keep an eye on EDGE and CB because they are the most frequently picked positions by the #Cowboys (top-100 picks) chart by @arjunmenon100 using PFR position designations pic.twitter.com/zx6HBjpG21 — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) April 22, 2023

Based on position labels from PFR, the Cowboys have drafted cornerbacks 19.44 percent of the time and EDGE 16.67 percent of the time.

Story continues

Obviously, a margin of error must be considered in this calculation because players change positions and initial labels aren’t always the same before and after they enter the league. But the point remains; Dallas loves cornerbacks and EDGE players.

Why exactly the Cowboys draft these two positions so much is a topic for debate. Are they continuously drafting them because they can’t get enough of them or are they repeatedly going back to the well because they’ve failed to find good solutions?

Dallas has had their share of hits at the two positions but they’ve also had a wide range of misses too. If the Cowboys could just draft a little better at these positions maybe they wouldn’t have to keep drafting them year after year.

Something to keep in mind: The reason they don’t draft quarterbacks with their top-100 picks isn’t because they don’t value the position. It’s because they have already effectively filled the position. So drafting a position heavily doesn’t unequivocally prove they value it more than the others. All factors need to be considered.

There’s also the fact teams only need one quality quarterback to win while multiple cornerbacks and multiple EDGE players are needed. The adage, “you can never have enough…” comes to mind when these two positions are mentioned as draft possibilities.

Can the Cowboys use a CB or EDGE?

The Cowboys may not have an immediate need at these two positions but they have needs fast-approaching. Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are set to be free agents in 2024. Chauncey Golston plays more inside than outside. And DeMarcus Lawrence is in the winter of his career.

Aside from Micah Parsons and Sam Williams, Dallas doesn’t have much ascending EDGE talent beyond this coming season. And since EDGE players typically take time to develop, drafting one a year early makes sense.

Dallas faces a similar situation at cornerback. Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are free agents in 2024. Diggs will likely stay but the other two will probably move on. Even with DaRon Bland on the roster, the Cowboys could have an urgent need at cornerback in 2024.

Given the 2023 draft class is especially deep at EDGE and cornerback, Dallas may want to play the situation opportunistically and pounce if the right player falls into their laps.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Top-100 possibilities

The 2023 NFL draft is littered with talent at the cornerback and EDGE positions. Based on Dane Brugler’s top-100 board, there are 15 EDGE players and 14 cornerbacks residing in the top-3 rounds.

History suggests the Cowboys won’t shy away from those two positions if one is sitting at the top of their board (or near the top). Whether it’s the first round, second round, or third round, Dallas is expected to be open minded about positions that may not be primary needs.

The Cowboys have shown they value cornerback and EDGE immensely and wouldn’t need much convincing to draft one early

Players very likely off the board: DE Will Anderson, CB Christian Gonzalez, DE Tyree Wilson, CB Devon Witherspoon, DE Lukas Van Ness, DE Nolan Smith, CB Joey Porter and DE Myles Murphy

Players within striking distance of 26: CB Deonte Banks, DE BJ Ojulari, CB Emmanuel Forbes, CB Kelee Ringo, DE Will McDonald

Players in a trade-back/trade-up scenario: CB DJ Turner, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Keion White, CB Clark Phillips, CB Cam Smith

Players within striking distance of 58: CB Tyrique Stevenson, DE Yaya Diaby, DE Derick Hall, DE Isaiah Foskey, CB Darius Rush

Players within striking distance of 90: DE Zach Harrison, DE Tuli Tuipulotu, CB Julius Brents, CB Cameron Mitchell, CB Cory Trice, DE Isaiah McGuire

Based on all previous drafts, surprises will be had and surprises will arise. But based on early prognostications, there will be a wide range of options available to the Cowboys if and when they pull the trigger.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire