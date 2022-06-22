Positions the Cardinals should address before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals are off for the summer until training camp. They completed their offseason program and have had the opportunity to see all the players on the roster.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he isn’t thinking much about the final 53-man roster, but that he was more concerned with evaluating the different position groups and seeing where they need to add reinforcements before camp next month.

While we aren’t privy to their specific evaluations, there are some positions that stand out as areas where the Cardinals could use more talent.

Center

This wasn’t supposed to be a position of concern, but with the absence of Rodney Hudson, it suddenly is a major one.

Their current options at center are Sean Harlow, who is unproven at best, rookie Lecitus Smith and starting left guard Justin Pugh.

J.C. Tretter and Billy Price are both available as free agents.

Cornerback

They added Josh Jackson recently, but he has had a disappointing career and doesn’t seem like an ideal player to replace Jeff Gladney after his tragic death.

Bringing back Robert Alford seems inevitable but there are other veteran options who remain free agents.

Outside linebacker

The Cardinals have seemingly neglected Chandler Jones’ spot in the lineup. They have Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje and their third-round selections, Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. However, Kennard has not been as good as hoped, Gardeck did not replicate his pass-rushing prowess from 2020 and we don’t know much about the other three in terms of pass rushers in the NFL.

There aren’t many options in free agency, but more proven players than what they have.

Defensive line

J.J. Watt returns, Zach Allen is coming back from ankle surgery, they added Kingsley Keke and the rest are younger players.

They could use a veteran nose tackle like Corey Peters, but someone like Ndamukong Suh would fit perfectly.

