Which positions 49ers prioritized in reported combine meetings
originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The time for chatting at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine officially has come and gone, and the 49ers spent plenty of time meeting with draft prospects they hope can help them win a sixth Super Bowl.
Per reports, San Francisco met with 41 prospects at the combine from nearly every position group -- though it's clear the team prioritized some over others.
Here are the athletes the 49ers reportedly met with this week (h/t Steph Sanchez of 49ers Webzone):
Wide Receiver/Tight End (11)
TE Jared Wiley, TCU
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
WR Bub Means, Pitt
WR Brenden Rice, USC
Offensive Line (10)
OL Graham Barton, Duke
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Secondary (9)
S Calen Bullock, USC
CB DJ James, Auburn
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
CB Max Melton, Rutgers
S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
S Sione Vaki, Utah
Defensive Line (6)
DE Jonah Elliss, Utah
DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
DT Maason Smith, LSU
EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy
Running Back (3)
RB Daijun Edwards, Georgia
RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
Linebacker (1)
Quarterback (1)
