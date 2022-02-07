Positional breakdown of additions made by the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered losses to the NFL draft and the transfer portal. The talent that walked out the door is difficult to replace. However, holes in the lineup mean new opportunities for younger players to step up and the depth chart to do its job.

Brent Venables and his staff did a tremendous job addressing needs through the transfer portal, and they attacked the 2022 recruiting cycle looking to the future of the program.

Through it all, they’ve added some nice pieces that can contribute right away and a bright future that might be able to make an impact in year one with the Sooners.

Here’s a positional breakdown of each player the Oklahoma Sooners added this offseason.

Quarterback (2)

Dillon Gabriel

Nick Evers

Losing five-star players Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler is never anyone’s plan. However, Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby, and the Oklahoma Sooners had an excellent plan “B” in place.

Dillon Gabriel is as experienced a passer as there was in the transfer portal and will be a difference-maker in winter and spring workouts as well as on the field in the fall. His ability to help his teammates understand the concepts that Lebby wants to employ will give them a headstart on implementing the offense in spring practice. They shouldn’t need as much time for installation in fall camp and get more meaningful reps in the lead-up to the fall season.

Nick Evers was an immediate target of Jeff Lebby, who shared on national signing day how quickly he made Evers a priority. The hope is that the incoming freshman quarterback doesn’t have to play right away, but if he does, Lebby’s a believer in his abilities.

Running Back (2)

Jovantae Barnes

Gavin Sawchuk

Adding to an already solid backfield of Eric Gray and Marcus Major, the Sooners brought in two of the best running backs in the 2022 recruiting class. Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk could end up being instant contributors for a Sooners team that will run a ton of plays in Lebby’s offense.

Wide Receiver (2)

Nicholas Anderson

Jayden Gibson

Though they didn’t make any additions in the transfer portal after losing Mario Williams and Jadon Haselwood, the Sooners still have Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, and Trevon West. They retained Theo Wease and have young up and comers in Jalil Farooq and Cody Jackson. That gives them a really solid depth chart at wide receiver with a ton of upside.

Thrown in four-star wide receivers Nicholas Anderson and Jayden Gibson, who give the Sooners some size on the outside, and this is a very interesting group to watch in the spring.

Tight End (3)

Kaden Helms

Jason Llewellyn

Daniel Parker, Jr. (Transfer)

With Austin Stogner leaving in the transfer portal and Jeremiah Hall headed to the NFL, the Sooners needed to do something while they waited on a decision from Brayden Willis. They added Missouri transfer tight end Daniel Parker Jr., to help provide a blocking presence and some veteran leadership. Willis looks like the favorite to start at tight end, but having the experienced Parker will allow Helms and Llewellyn an opportunity to adjust to the college game before being given too much responsibility at the position.

Offensive Line (4)

Tyler Guyton (Transfer)

McKade Mettauer (Transfer)

Jacob Sexton

Jake Taylor

The Sooners lost two starters off their 2022 offensive line, Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson. They added McKade Mettauer, who has a ton of experience from his time at Cal, while Tyler Guyton has some upside that gives them another player to add to the tackle competition this spring and fall.

Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are four-star players that project as tackles, but it’ll likely be 2023 before we begin to see their impact on the field.

Defensive Line (7)

Gracen Halton

Kevonte Henry

Jonah Laulu (Transfer)

Jeffrey Johnson (Transfer)

Cedric Roberts

Alton Tarber

R Mason Thomas

If there was a place where the Oklahoma Sooners made a concerted effort to replenish the losses they suffered from NFL draft declarations, it’s along the defensive line. Replacing Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, and Perrion Winfrey won’t be easy, but they’re throwing numbers at the problem.

Brent Venables truly believes that if the Oklahoma Sooners are going to contend for national championships, they have to be stout upfront. Before the transition, Cedric Roberts was the only player on the Sooners’ recruitment tracker. Every other guy they added was a target of the new coaching staff.

The Oklahoma Sooners added two guys that are strictly edge rushers in Kevonte Henry and R Mason Thomas. Jonah Laulu and Gracen Halton are defensive ends that have the size to play on the interior of the defensive line as well. Jeffrey Johnson, Cedric Roberts, and Alton Tarber are strictly defensive tackles.

Linebacker (4)

Jaren Kanak

Kip Lewis

Kobie McKinzie

T.D. Roof (Transfer)

Linebacker is arguably the deepest position on the roster with the additions made through the 2022 recruiting cycle. Adding Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis, and Kobie McKinzie provides a bright future for the position and T.D. Roof adds some experienced depth behind DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu if the incoming freshman aren’t ready to see the field in 2022.

Defensive Back (7)

Kani Walker (Transfer)

Gentry Williams

Jamarrien Burt

C.J. Coldon (Transfer)

Trey Morrison (Transfer)

Jayden Rowe

Robert Spears-Jennings

Along with defensive line, the Sooners made defensive back depth a priority this offseason. They’ve added seven players, including three transfers and a lot of these could compete for time right away.

