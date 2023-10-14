Which position should the Steelers trade for?

Despite struggles in all three phases, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt, in first place in the AFC North and 3-2.

There are multiple positions on this team that could stand an upgrade, some more obvious than others. If Pittsburgh comes out after the bye week and can beat the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh could be motivated to make a big trade to upgrade one of those spots, either as a starter or key depth.

If the Steelers do make a big trade, what position should they target? There have already been rumors that they could be in the mix for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and were one of the teams that called on the availability of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor before he signed his new contract.

Realistically, interior offensive line, cornerback and defensive line make the most sense in terms of instant impact. But you can’t rule out a wide receiver or safety as well.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us which position you think the Steelers should target if they make a trade.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire