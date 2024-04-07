What position will the Steelers select in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL draft?

In just a few weeks, the 2024 NFL draft kicks off in Detroit and we will get to finally see what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers will go in the first round. Betting odds say the Steelers top option is offensive line but don’t specify which position.

Just looking over the roster, it is pretty simple to rank center, offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver are the big needs in some order. Having said that, when it comes to the Steelers this offseason, expect the unexpected.

We would love to see the Steelers target one of the four first-round guys who can come in and play center from day one. The drop-off from Jackson Powers-Johnson, Troy Fautanu, Graham Barton and Zach Frazier is so significant we implore the front office to draft one of them.

Having said that, there are a pair of cornerbacks and a few wide receivers we really like and there should be multiple offensive tackle options as well.

Cast your vote and tell us what position you predict the Steelers will take in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire