The initial position rankings for the 2025 class were released on June 13, 2024. They will be expanded with further evaluation of the 2025 prospects.

Here are the position rankings:

POINT GUARD

SHOOTING GUARD

SMALL FORWARD

POWER FORWARD

CENTER

*****

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2026 Rankings: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****