Position-by-position comparison of Rams’ initial 53-man roster in 2022 vs. 2023

With the season opener just over a week away, the Los Angeles Rams set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. It’s bound to change before Week 1 against the Seahawks, but we have a good sense of what the team will look like this season.

When comparing last year’s initial 53-man roster to this year’s, there are a lot of changes. Only 25 players from last year’s roster made the team again this season, meaning there are 28 new faces – more than half the roster.

There are also 15 total rookies on the 2023 roster, 14 of whom were drafted by the Rams in April.

Here’s a position-by-position comparison of the 2022 and 2023 rosters set by the Rams after final cuts.

Quarterback

Returning: Matthew Stafford

Newcomer: Stetson Bennett

Stafford is back as the starter but the rest of the quarterback group has changed. Not only did the Rams move on from Wolford and Perkins, but they only kept two quarterbacks on the roster this year.

Running back

Returning: Cam Akers, Kyren Williams

Newcomer: Zach Evans, Ronnie Rivers

Evans and Rivers will back up Akers and Williams, who are both expected to be big parts of the Rams offense. It’s not the most proven group on the team, but Akers and Williams make for a good one-two punch.

Wide receiver

Returning: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell

Newcomer: Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson

There’s a good amount of turnover in this group. Robinson, Powell and McCutcheon are all gone, while Nacua and Robinson round out the wide receivers alongside the four returning veterans.

Tight end

Returning: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins

Newcomer: Davis Allen, Hunter Long

It’s easy to forget the Rams only kept two tight ends last year. They’ll carry four into this season after drafting Allen and acquiring Long in a trade, but things could change if an injury occurs or the backups struggle

Offensive line

Returning: Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Alaric Jackson

Newcomer: Warren McClendon Jr., Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Zach Thomas

While there are six players who are returning from last year, there are also four new faces, including two rookies. The starting lineup is going to look very different than last year, too. Only Shelton and Havenstein will be back as Week 1 starters, alongside Avila, Jackson and Anchrum.

Defensive line

Returning: Aaron Donald, Jonah Williams

Newcomer: Bobby Brown III (suspended in 2022), Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Desjuan Johnson, Larrell Murchison

Bobby Brown was on the 53-man roster eventually last year but only after serving his suspension, so he wasn’t on it initially. That leaves Donald and Williams as the only returning players on the defensive line. This starting lineup is going to look very different than last year, too.

Inside linebacker

2022 2023 Bobby Wagner Ernest Jones Ernest Jones Christian Rozeboom Christian Rozeboom Jake Hummel Jake Hummel

Returning: Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel

Newcomer: None

No new additions were made at inside linebacker and Wagner is now gone, which means the three returning players all move up one spot on the depth chart. Jones will be the primary starter, with Rozeboom mixing in as a backup and No. 2 linebacker in base packages.

Outside linebacker

Returning: Michael Hoecht

Newcomer: Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Zach VanValkenburg, Ochaun Mathis

Hoecht wasn’t on the outside linebacker depth chart early last year because he only moved there late in the season. But if you don’t include him, the Rams don’t have a single edge rusher from the start of last year who is still with the team.

Cornerback

Returning: Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

Newcomer: Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Tomlinson, Shaun Jolly

The fact that Durant and Kendrick are the only returning cornerbacks from last year, which goes to show how much turnover there’s been at this position. Durant, Witherspoon and Kendrick figure to be the three starters, with Tomlinson potentially mixing in as a sub-package player.

Safety

Returning: Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast

Newcomer: Quentin Lake (injured in 2022), John Johnson III, Jason Taylor II

While Fuller and Yeast are returning, neither of them played very much last season. So essentially, this position group will have all new starters and backups because of injuries and a lack of playing time in 2022.

Special teams

Returning: None

Newcomer: Ethan Evans, Alex Ward

The Rams don’t have a kicker and their punter and long snapper are both rookies, so there isn’t a single similarity between last year and this season. Los Angeles will need to add a kicker soon before Week 1 approaches.

