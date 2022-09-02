Position-by-position comparison of Rams’ 53-man roster in 2021 vs. 2022

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their prep for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, looking ahead to that season-opening matchup after setting their initial 53-man roster this week. There were a few surprises when the roster first came out, but not a ton of them.

There are also some differences between this year’s team and last year’s initial 53-man roster. Going position by position, here’s a look at how each group differs from 2021 to this season.

Note: These are the initial rosters set after final roster cuts. Newcomers are noted in italics.

Quarterback

2021

2022

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

John Wolford

John Wolford

Bryce Perkins

Bryce Perkins

There are no changes at quarterback from last year. The same three players made the 53-man roster, and it’s likely to remain that way throughout the season.

Running back

2021

2022

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Cam Akers

Sony Michel

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Jake Funk

Kyren Williams

Jake Funk

There are a few differences at running back. Akers is back from injury, bumping Henderson down the depth chart one spot. Michel is now gone, and Williams is in as the third (or fourth) running back alongside Funk.

Wide receiver

2021

2022

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp

Robert Woods

Allen Robinson

Van Jefferson

Van Jefferson

DeSean Jackson

Ben Skowronek

Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell

Ben Skowronek

Brandon Powell

Lance McCutcheon

The wide receiver group looks pretty different compared to last year. Robinson, Powell and McCutcheon are all newcomers, while Woods and Jackson are both now gone.

Robinson is essentially Woods’ replacement, and while Skowronek was viewed as the No. 6 receiver last year, he’ll likely be the fourth option this season.

Tight end

2021

2022

Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee

Johnny Mundt

Brycen Hopkins

Jacob Harris

Brycen Hopkins

The Rams are much lighter at tight end this year. Harris is on the practice squad, but he’s a wide receiver now. Higbee and Hopkins are the only tight ends who remain from last year’s team, a pretty significant surprise.

Offensive line

2021

2022

Andrew Whitworth

Joe Noteboom

David Edwards

David Edwards

Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Austin Corbett

Coleman Shelton

Rob Havenstein

Rob Havenstein

Joe Noteboom

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

A.J. Jackson

A.J. Jackson

Bobby Evans

Bobby Evans

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Coleman Shelton

The Rams kept two fewer offensive linemen this season, though the only differences between last year and 2022 are Whitworth and Corbett. Otherwise, all eight of the other players are the same – though Noteboom and Shelton are both starters now.

Defensive line

2021

2022

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Greg Gaines

A’Shawn Robinson

A’Shawn Robinson

Greg Gaines

Marquise Copeland

Bobby Brown III

Michael Hoecht

Michael Hoecht

Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams

No major changes with this group. Gaines moves up from being a backup at the start of last year to being a full-time starter in Week 1, with Copeland, Hoecht and Williams backing up the first unit. Copeland is the only newcomer to this group.

Brown will likely be on the 53-man roster once he returns from suspension.

Inside linebacker

2021

2022

Kenny Young

Bobby Wagner

Troy Reeder

Ernest Jones

Ernest Jones

Christian Rozeboom

Travin Howard

Jake Hummel

No position group looks more different than the inside linebackers. Only Jones remains from last year’s unit, and now he’s a starter alongside former All-Pro Bobby Wagner. Rozeboom and Hummel are the backups, as well, which are roles Jones and Howard held last season.

Outside linebacker

2021

2022

Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd

Justin Hollins

Justin Hollins

Terrell Lewis

Terrell Lewis

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Keir Thomas

Chris Garrett

Daniel Hardy

The top three remain unchanged, but the backups are both different. Thomas made the team as an undrafted rookie, and while Hardy also cracked the 53-man roster, he’s since been placed on IR. Garrett was cut by the Rams this year and did not return to the practice squad, while Okoronkwo signed with the Texans as a free agent.

Cornerback

2021

2022

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey

Darious Williams

Troy Hill

David Long Jr.

David Long Jr.

Robert Rochell

Robert Rochell

Decobie Durant

Derion Kendrick

As you can see, the Rams were not very deep at cornerback last year – at least not initially. They only had four corners on the roster, whereas this year they have six. Hill, Durant and Kendrick are (somewhat) new faces, with Hill returning after a year in Cleveland.

Williams left to join the Jaguars in free agency.

Safety

2021

2022

Jordan Fuller

Jordan Fuller

Terrell Burgess

Nick Scott

Taylor Rapp

Taylor Rapp

Nick Scott

Terrell Burgess

J.R. Reed

Russ Yeast

JuJu Hughes

The top four safeties all return from last year, albeit in different situations. Burgess was believed to have a bigger role last year than he actually wound up having, so he’ll be a backup this year. Reed and Hughes are both gone, and Yeast steps in as a depth piece; he was a seventh-round pick this year.

Specialists

2021

2022

Matt Gay

Matt Gay

Johnny Hekker

Riley Dixon

Matthew Orzech

Matthew Orzech

The Rams swapped Hekker out for Dixon, going from one veteran punter to another. Gay and Orzech remain in their usual roles from last year.

Summary

In total, there are 16 players who made the Rams’ initial 53-man roster this year who were not on the initial roster last year. That’s actually not a huge number considering how many losses the Rams suffered during the offseason.

And that includes players such as Copeland, Rozeboom, Powell and Akers, who eventually made it on the 53-man roster at some point last season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

