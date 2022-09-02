Position-by-position comparison of Rams’ 53-man roster in 2021 vs. 2022
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their prep for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, looking ahead to that season-opening matchup after setting their initial 53-man roster this week. There were a few surprises when the roster first came out, but not a ton of them.
There are also some differences between this year’s team and last year’s initial 53-man roster. Going position by position, here’s a look at how each group differs from 2021 to this season.
Note: These are the initial rosters set after final roster cuts. Newcomers are noted in italics.
Quarterback
2021
2022
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
John Wolford
John Wolford
Bryce Perkins
Bryce Perkins
There are no changes at quarterback from last year. The same three players made the 53-man roster, and it’s likely to remain that way throughout the season.
Running back
2021
2022
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Cam Akers
Sony Michel
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Jake Funk
Kyren Williams
Jake Funk
There are a few differences at running back. Akers is back from injury, bumping Henderson down the depth chart one spot. Michel is now gone, and Williams is in as the third (or fourth) running back alongside Funk.
Wide receiver
2021
2022
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Robert Woods
Allen Robinson
Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson
DeSean Jackson
Ben Skowronek
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell
Ben Skowronek
Brandon Powell
Lance McCutcheon
The wide receiver group looks pretty different compared to last year. Robinson, Powell and McCutcheon are all newcomers, while Woods and Jackson are both now gone.
Robinson is essentially Woods’ replacement, and while Skowronek was viewed as the No. 6 receiver last year, he’ll likely be the fourth option this season.
Tight end
2021
2022
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee
Johnny Mundt
Brycen Hopkins
Jacob Harris
Brycen Hopkins
The Rams are much lighter at tight end this year. Harris is on the practice squad, but he’s a wide receiver now. Higbee and Hopkins are the only tight ends who remain from last year’s team, a pretty significant surprise.
Offensive line
2021
2022
Andrew Whitworth
Joe Noteboom
David Edwards
David Edwards
Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Austin Corbett
Coleman Shelton
Rob Havenstein
Rob Havenstein
Joe Noteboom
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
A.J. Jackson
A.J. Jackson
Bobby Evans
Bobby Evans
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Coleman Shelton
The Rams kept two fewer offensive linemen this season, though the only differences between last year and 2022 are Whitworth and Corbett. Otherwise, all eight of the other players are the same – though Noteboom and Shelton are both starters now.
Defensive line
2021
2022
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Sebastian Joseph-Day
Greg Gaines
A’Shawn Robinson
A’Shawn Robinson
Greg Gaines
Marquise Copeland
Bobby Brown III
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
No major changes with this group. Gaines moves up from being a backup at the start of last year to being a full-time starter in Week 1, with Copeland, Hoecht and Williams backing up the first unit. Copeland is the only newcomer to this group.
Brown will likely be on the 53-man roster once he returns from suspension.
Inside linebacker
2021
2022
Kenny Young
Bobby Wagner
Troy Reeder
Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones
Christian Rozeboom
Travin Howard
Jake Hummel
No position group looks more different than the inside linebackers. Only Jones remains from last year’s unit, and now he’s a starter alongside former All-Pro Bobby Wagner. Rozeboom and Hummel are the backups, as well, which are roles Jones and Howard held last season.
Outside linebacker
2021
2022
Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd
Justin Hollins
Justin Hollins
Terrell Lewis
Terrell Lewis
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Keir Thomas
Chris Garrett
Daniel Hardy
The top three remain unchanged, but the backups are both different. Thomas made the team as an undrafted rookie, and while Hardy also cracked the 53-man roster, he’s since been placed on IR. Garrett was cut by the Rams this year and did not return to the practice squad, while Okoronkwo signed with the Texans as a free agent.
Cornerback
2021
2022
Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey
Darious Williams
Troy Hill
David Long Jr.
David Long Jr.
Robert Rochell
Robert Rochell
Decobie Durant
Derion Kendrick
As you can see, the Rams were not very deep at cornerback last year – at least not initially. They only had four corners on the roster, whereas this year they have six. Hill, Durant and Kendrick are (somewhat) new faces, with Hill returning after a year in Cleveland.
Williams left to join the Jaguars in free agency.
Safety
2021
2022
Jordan Fuller
Jordan Fuller
Terrell Burgess
Nick Scott
Taylor Rapp
Taylor Rapp
Nick Scott
Terrell Burgess
J.R. Reed
Russ Yeast
JuJu Hughes
The top four safeties all return from last year, albeit in different situations. Burgess was believed to have a bigger role last year than he actually wound up having, so he’ll be a backup this year. Reed and Hughes are both gone, and Yeast steps in as a depth piece; he was a seventh-round pick this year.
Specialists
2021
2022
Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Johnny Hekker
Riley Dixon
Matthew Orzech
Matthew Orzech
The Rams swapped Hekker out for Dixon, going from one veteran punter to another. Gay and Orzech remain in their usual roles from last year.
Summary
In total, there are 16 players who made the Rams’ initial 53-man roster this year who were not on the initial roster last year. That’s actually not a huge number considering how many losses the Rams suffered during the offseason.
And that includes players such as Copeland, Rozeboom, Powell and Akers, who eventually made it on the 53-man roster at some point last season.