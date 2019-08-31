Position-by-position Breakdown of Seattle Seahawks 2019 Initial 53-man Roster

Despite the NFL's 1:00 p.m. PT deadline, the Seattle Seahawks stayed true to form, making us all wait a few extra hours to find out who made the initial 53-man roster.

Saturday's blockbuster deal that saw Seattle acquire Jadeveon Clowney resulted in a huge shakeup of who the Seahawks kept around. Jaron Brown and Cassius Marsh, a few surprise veteran cuts, were the casualties of Seattle's pending addition of Clowney's 15.967 million salary in 2019. The Seahawks haven't made the trade official, which means Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo are still on the roster while Clowney isn't.

Geno Smith was also released along with Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett, leaving Seattle without a backup quarterback at this point. Smith could return on Sunday or the Seahawks could look for their backup QB outside the building.

Below is a list of Seattle's transactions as well as a position-by-position look at who's left on the team. I'll also compare the list of 53 names to my final roster projections and note where I misfired.

It's important to add the caveat that the roster will change, at a minimum to reflect the Clowney trade and to add a QB, before Seattle returns to practice on Monday.

Who was cut: Nick Bellore, Jaron Brown, Cassius Marsh, Marcus Martin, DeShawn Shead, Geno Smith, Jamar Taylor, J.T. Barrett, Jazz Ferguson, Jackson Harris, Will Holden, Jacob Hollister, Jawuan Johnson, Kahlil Lewis, Shalom Luani, Paxton Lynch, J.D. McKissic, Earl Mitchell, Nyqwan Murray, Elijah Nkansah, Keenan Reynolds, Jordan Roos, Wes Saxton, Bo Scarbrough, Logan Tago, Simeon Thomas, Landon Turner, Xavier Turner, Brian Wallace, Terry Wright and Juwon Young.

Who was waived/injured: Jeremy Boykins and Justin Currie.

Who was placed on PUP: Demarcus Christmas and Phil Haynes.

Who was placed on IR: Jordan Simmons.

Who was acquired via trade: Parry Nickerson

Who was placed on suspended list: Jarran Reed

The 53-man roster:

Quarterback (1)

Russell Wilson

Analysis: Who will be Wilson's backup? Smith could re-sign on Sunday. Seattle might also look outside their preseason roster to get their guy.

Running back (4)

Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and C.J. Prosise

Analysis: Seattle picked Homer over McKissic. As it stands right now, the Seahawks will go into the season without a fullback as Bellore was part of the cuts.

Wide receiver (6)

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Gary Jennings, Malik Turner and John Ursua

Analysis: Letting go of Brown allowed Seattle to keep the trio of Ursua, Turner and Jennings.

Tight end (3)

Nick Vannett, Ed Dickson and Will Dissly

Analysis: Dickson (knee) will almost assuredly be placed on IR on Sunday, which means he can return after missing eight weeks. My biggest surprise of the day was Seattle cutting Hollister, who I thought could have been a contributor in 2019.

Offensive line (9)

Duane Brown, Mike Iupati, Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Jamarco Jones, Ethan Pocic and Joey Hunt

Analysis: Hunt being on the roster is a good indication that he won't miss much time. This was the expected list of names.

Defensive Line (10)

Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, Ezekiel Ansah, L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Brian Mone, Brandon Jackson, Barkevious Mingo* and Jacob Martin*.

Analysis: Clowney will be added on Sunday or Monday when the trade is finalized and Martin and Mingo will be removed. Jackson's strong preseason earned him a spot on the initial roster. Mone, as an undrafted rookie, earned a spot over vested veteran Jamie Meder. Both were impressive in the preseason.

Linebacker (7)

Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Mychal Kendricks, Cody Barton, Austin Calitro, Ben Burr-Kirven and Shaquem Griffin

Analysis: Griffin (knee), like Dickson, seems destined to begin the season on IR.

Defensive Backs (10)

Shaquill Griffin, Tedric Thompson, Bradley McDougald, Tre Flowers, Neiko Thorpe, Ugo Amadi, Akeem King, Marquise Blair, Parry Nickerson and Lano Hill

Analysis: Seattle clearly favored Nickerson, who they acquired from the Jets in a trade for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, over Taylor. Nickerson likely adds depth at nickel, but this means Amadi may be the Week 1 starter at that spot.

Specialists (3)

Jason Myers, Michael Dickson and Tyler Ott

Analysis: No surprises here.

Where my projections were off: Cassius Marsh, Geno Smith, DeShawn Shead, Jaron Brown, Jacob Hollister and J.D. McKissic

