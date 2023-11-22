Position by position breakdown: Who has the advantage Ohio State or Michigan?

Another edition of “The Game” has Ohio State heading up North to face Michigan in a top-3 matchup with not just conference implications, but massive national ones as well.

It’s a defacto College Football Playoff elimination game, the loser most likely will be on the outside looking in when the second to last rankings are announced next Tuesday. This is due to having so many one-loss teams ranked right behind the top five.

Both teams are very similar, so let’s take a look at each position group and figure out who has the advantage, starting with the most important position in all of football, the quarterback.

Quarterback: JJ McCarthy or Kyle McCord

JJ McCarthy on facing Kyle McCord pic.twitter.com/xEYgzopuii — CJ Mangum (@cjmangum_) November 21, 2023

Who has the advantage?

Both are very similar, each of them haven’t been asked to do too much. Statistically almost exactly the same, McCord having thrown for a few more yards and touchdowns, while McCarthy has completed his attempts at a higher level. One of these two has a distinct advantage, home cooking. It’s that close.

Verdict: Michigan

"This kid's on fire, man." 🔥@OhioStateFB's TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) has been so explosive over the last month.@CoachUrbanMeyer and @gerrydinardo break down the RB's film on the latest 𝘜𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 𝘈𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zlHCsMmExf — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 22, 2023

Who has the advantage?

Corum leads the country in rushing scores, while Edwards isn’t nearly as effective as he was last year. Aside from the scoring, Corum hasn’t produced like 2022 either, but it may be due to the injury he suffered last year. He’s logged 26 then 28 carries in their last two games. Henderson has come on as of late, also returning from an injury. He’s looked like the most explosive of the group.

Verdict: Ohio State

Wide receivers

"Everyone in my class (2021), we feel like we can't leave here without Gold Pants." Wide Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. talk about the importance of winning this game in Ann Arbor #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Qu3smK4Yk7 — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) November 21, 2023

Who has the advantage?

This one is pretty easy, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are both viewed as first round NFL draft picks for Ohio State. Michigan’s Roman Wilson is a solid player, who should also get drafted, but not nearly as high as the two Buckeyes.

Verdict: Ohio State

Offensive line

What the committee is saying about the Wolverines: “They’ve been consistent all season long. They see it so well and move as one. Definitely in the mix to win the whole dang thing again. Remarkable how consistent this run has been for them.” https://t.co/PD4ZFSN5E6 — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 14, 2023

Who has the advantage?

One group has won back-to-back Joe Moore Award’s, the other hasn’t. The Michigan line has played well this season again, making the awards semifinal list. Although the Buckeyes unit didn’t get that recognition, it’s been playing better.

Verdict: Michigan

Who has the advantage?

Another tight battle, the two players have similar statistics on the season. Both are very important to their respective offenses. Cade Stover has five scores and 534 yards, while Loveland has four touchdowns with 462 yards. Each is their quarterbacks security blanket. This one is too close to call.

Verdict: Push

Defensive line

BUCKEYES FORCE THE TURNOVER 😮@OhioStateFB gets it right back! pic.twitter.com/a8Ehix3G9w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Who has the advantage?

The Wolverines have multiple players with more than three sacks on the defensive line, led by Jaylen Harrell with 5.5 on the year. The production is spread out and impressive. The Buckeyes don’t nearly get to the quarterback as much, but the line has played at a high level. Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau have been great all season, as has the interior play of Tyleik Williams.

Verdict: Push

Linebackers

Ryan Day said it was almost a "fistfight" with Tommy Eichenberg to sit out but he will be back next week "There is too much on the line to risk a setback … he was ready to go … he will have a great week of practice and be ready to go next week." — Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) November 19, 2023

Who has the advantage?

The Wolverines top three tackles are all in this group, while the Buckeyes top two are, much of that due to scheme. Michigan’s Junior Colson could play for the majority of Power Five schools, Michael Barrett is their big play maker, two sack, three forced fumbles and two recoveries. The Buckeyes get Tommy Eichenberg back, while Steele Chambers has been very solid all season long.

Verdict: Push

Secondary

Denzel Burke is fueled by more than just himself for this game, including the whole state of Ohio: "I'm not just doing it for myself…we don't want to let them down." pic.twitter.com/p8sTJpc4Xp — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 21, 2023

Who has the advantage?

For the Wolverines, Mike Sainristil has played at an All-American level, while Will Johnson and Keon Sabb have done well. The Buckeyes secondary as a whole has been, but without a key contributor in Lathan Ransom, Denzel Burke has returned to an elite level of play. Again, this one is very close.

Verdict: Push

Special Teams

Who has the advantage?

Michigan averages more than half of what Ohio State does on the punt returns, while the Buckeyes are a little better at returning kickoffs. Wolverine place kicker James Turner has been automatic inside the 40, and solid outside of that. The Buckeye counterpart Jayden Fielding is almost identical with his tries, great perfect from inside the 40 as well.

Verdict: Michigan

Conclusion

The countdown continues… ⏰ pic.twitter.com/unDyPlMUtE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 22, 2023

Final thoughts

Not counting the pushes, Michigan has the lead 3-2. This game is going to be extremely close, the first time all year that I can’t make up my mind about how the game is going to play out. Expect a fantastic game on Saturday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire