Position Outlook: Gary Bryant Jr. addition offers big boost to competition in Ducks WR room

At the end of April during the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game, it was incredibly clear that the wide receiver depth was pretty stacked in Eugene. With Troy Franklin and Traeshon Holden making plays for the green team while Tez Johnson and Kris Hutson showed out for the yellow team, Duck fans were treated to quite a display of WR talent. On top of the projected starters, you also had underclassmen Justius Lowe and Kyler Kasper making some plays as well.

That wide receiver room got a bit more stacked on Saturday night with former USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. announcing his transfer to Oregon. He will join the Ducks with three years of eligibility remaining, and come in hoping to secure a spot in the starting lineup along with a sizeable target share.

With so many mouths to feed at the position, though, things are bound to get incredibly competitive come this fall once practice starts up again. In preparation for that, let’s take a look at everyone on the roster at the WR spot and break down their outlook going forward.

Troy Franklin

To mention Troy Franklin in a position battle feels unfair, and that’s not really what we’re doing here. However, Franklin has a unique opportunity this season because everything is seemingly setting up for him to burst onto the scene nationally. We saw last year as he stated his case as one of the best WRs in the Pac-12, but with another year alongside Bo Nix — an early Heisman Trophy candidate — there’s a real chance that Franklin can get into the Biletnikoff Award discussion and up his NFL Draft stock going into 2024.

Tez Johnson

Tez Johnson burst onto the scene in the Oregon spring game, making good on a lot of buzz that was coming out of spring practice. Johnson was the second-highest-rated WR in the entire FBS last season, per Pro Football Focus, trailing only Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. He comes to Eugene flying a little bit under the radar, but I think the could find his way into the starting lineup, potentially replacing Hutson in the slot. It will be interesting to see how he works alongside Bryant, who plays a similar role.

Traeshon Holden

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

As someone transferring to Oregon from Alabama after putting up some impressive numbers in 2022 — 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD — a lot of Oregon fans and media members alike have almost prematurely given a starting WR spot to Traeshon Holden, seeing him as the new Z receiver in place of Chase Cota and Dont’e Thornton. While I certainly believe that’s possible, I still want to see him on the field first before I put anything down in permanent marker.

Kris Hutson

Kris Hutson is one of the players who impressed me the most during the spring game, leading all receivers in yards on the day. He had a solid 2022 season, but it feels like he underperformed in a sense, still tending to drop a few too many deep balls and not reach the ceiling we’ve seen flashes of in Eugene. I think that with someone like Tez Johnson coming in, or Gary Bryant Jr., Hutson is in a place where he really needs to fight to keep his starting spot. There’s a lot of talent in Oregon’s WR room, and Hutson’s place on the depth chart is by no means cemented, in my eyes.

Gary Bryant Jr.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

You have to imagine that Gary Bryant Jr. didn’t choose to transfer to Oregon without feeling extremely confident about his place in the offense going forward. While he will certainly have to work hard and compete for his share of the targets, I think that we will see a lot of the former top 50 recruit this fall in Eugene.

Kyler Kasper

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Kasper could end up being a disruptor in the Oregon WR room this season. He has the build of a dominant player, and though he is young — Kasper was originally part of the 2023 recruiting class, but reclassified to 2022 — he has a year of experience in the Ducks’ system and could carve out a role in the offense this year. I still expect him to serve as a backup, similar to Dont’e Thornton last year, but I can’t wait to see what he can do on the field.

Justius Lowe

Justius Lowe looked really solid in the Oregon spring game and showed that he could have a solid future with the Ducks. We saw a little bit of what Lowe could do last year during spring ball and fall camp, but mainly when it came to special teams. With as loaded as this WR room is, it’s hard to imagine him having a significant role in 2023, but there is at least a future there.

Josh Delgado

The Ducks bringing in more mouths to feed at the wide receiver position this off-season was probably not great for Josh Delgado. He struggled to crack the lineup when there was less talent on the roster, and I am not sure I see a path forward in terms of him, gaining a real portion of the target share this year.

Ashton Cozart

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

One of two highly-touted true freshmen wide receivers, I’m not sure that Cozart carves out a major target share as a true freshmen, but he has the footwork and talent to be utilized in certain areas.

Jurrion Dickey

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

In any other year, Jurrion Dickey would be one of the most coveted and intriguing receivers on the roster. However, with a trio of highly-touted transfers coming in, and the fact that Dickey was not here for spring ball makes it harder to see him having a big role as a true freshman.

What about Zakhari Franklin?

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

There is still some buzz about the Ducks potentially trying to add former UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin to the roster as well via the transfer portal. Franklin holds a handful of receiving records at UTSA, where he played for three seasons under new Oregon OC Will Stein. If they manage to bring Franklin to Eugene, it ups the competition level even more, to a point where there might be too many mouths to feed.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire