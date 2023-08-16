Position least affected by Lane Kiffin’s transfer portal turnover for Ole Miss football should improve

OXFORD — At offensive line over the offseason, Ole Miss football managed to cling onto a commodity that – by its own standards – is becoming increasingly rare: Continuity.

At the other position groups, Rebels fans might need a pack of flashcards to familiarize themselves with the 2023 Ole Miss team. Like the 2022 roster before it, this group had its image shaped by the transfer portal. And its architect, coach Lane Kiffin, has spent a good deal of time this preseason discussing the challenges associated with that method of building.

"I haven't seen them perform together," Kiffin said Aug. 2, speaking specifically about his rebuilt defense. "New coordinator, a lot of new staff and a lot of brand new players. So, yeah, that's a concern."

One of the few spots on the depth chart where Kiffin need not apply that concern is his offensive line. Of the six linemen who played the most snaps for the Rebels in 2022, five return for 2023.

Jayden Williams is back for his redshirt sophomore season after making 13 starts at left tackle last season. Caleb Warren, the Rebels' experienced starting center, is back, too ‒ though he has been working through a knee injury. Jeremy James, a preseason All-SEC favorite among the preview magazines, will play right guard. At right tackle, Ole Miss can plug in Micah Pettus, who started as a redshirt freshman last season.

The only hole to fill is the one vacated at left guard by Buffalo Bills draft pick Nick Broeker. Eli Acker, who started five games last season and played 389 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus data, has been working there in practice.

"We have a chance to be really good," James said at Ole Miss media day in early August. "We have a unique situation where you have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience."

Speaking to reporters last week, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said he believes his offensive line is ahead of where it was this time last year, simply by virtue of that continuity. That becomes especially important considering how the Rebels play offense. Against FBS teams, Ole Miss ran the third-most plays per game among Power Five programs last season. Introducing new names into that system can be challenging.

"Talking about the tempo and some of the things that we do schematically, I think it's really good to have guys that have played a lot in this system and really understand what we're trying to accomplish," Weis said. "They can make calls at a very fast pace, get lined up and go and be all on the same page."

Interestingly, while the returning production along the offensive line may be unique through a post-transfer portal Ole Miss lens, it is not unique in the SEC West.

Texas A&M, Mississippi State and LSU also return five of the six offensive linemen they relied upon most in 2022. Alabama and Arkansas return three out of six, while Auburn, having rebuilt its roster under Hugh Freeze, brings back just one.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ole Miss 10th out of 14 teams in pass-blocking efficiency last season. In the rushing game, the Rebels came in at No. 11.

That would indicate there is room for improvement. But if improvement is made, it will be because the Rebels' continuity fostered genuine progression. Ole Miss cannot stand still, because though the Rebels may return their offensive line production, plenty of their peers are doing the same.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football roster: Lane Kiffin transfers' least impacted unit