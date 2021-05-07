The position groups the Vikings improved the most through the draft

The Vikings’ 11-player 2021 draft class is filled with talent up and down.

From first-rounder Christian Darrisaw to sixth-round pick Jaylen Twyman, the Vikings had a pretty good NFL draft. Minnesota had to add starters to open positions, in order to have a bounce-back season and earn a playoff berth.

That could very well be possible now. Here are some position groups the Vikings improved the most through the draft:

Offensive line

Wide receiver Tre Turner #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his touchdown reception against the Virginia Cavaliers with tight end Dalton Keene #29 and offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw #77 in the first half at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

This one is a no-brainer. The Vikings revamped the offensive line by selecting Christian Darrisaw in the first round. The team followed that up by taking Wyatt Davis in the third round. Both of those two have the potential to start in 2021. While it's not a given that either will be stellar as rookies, it is promising that Minnesota invested so much draft capital to this position group.

Returner

Dec 5, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (3) rushes during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State would go on to defeat West Virginia 42-6. Mandatory Credit: Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings added a couple players who could upgrade the kick and punt return units. Minnesota took Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu in the fourth round. Then, the team nabbed

Defensive line

Dec 26, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) prepares for the snap during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

I think with how bad the pass rush was in 2020, the Vikings could have even invested earlier picks on this position group through the draft. However, veterans Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson should help the unit improve.

Story continues

As for rookies, Minnesota drafted Patrick Jones II and Janarius Robinson, two defensive ends. The Vikings even landed defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who has the potential to be a steal.

Overall, I would have liked for the team to have landed a definitive starter, but at least it did a good job of finding value later on in the draft.

1

1